John Grisetti Cause of Death: Broadway, ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Star Passes …

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We have tragic news to report from the world of theater today:

Beloved Broadway actor John Grisetti — best known to national audiences for his work on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — has passed away.

He was just 44 years old.

The marquee for Something Rotten is seen near Times Square on May 27, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

News of his passing comes courtesy of an Instagram post from Grisetti’s Something Rotten! co-star Rob McClure, who revealed that the beloved actor took his own life.

“It is with a shattered heart that I share that the brilliant Josh Grisetti took his own life on Friday,” McClure wrote.

“I’m not ready to even attempt to understand. My heart is with his wife and family as they try to deal with the reality of this.”

McClure noted that he served as the best man at Grisetti’s wedding.

“Some of my all-time favorite memories were by this man’s side, playing his brother onstage for years, watching him inspire students while transforming the Musical Theatre program at Cal State Fullerton …and having the honor of being the Best Man at his wedding,” he wrote, adding:

“[My wife] and I are beyond heartbroken. Communities around the world will never be the same without him.”

“We love you Josh. Just a cataclysmic loss. Memorial info to come in time,” the actor concluded.

Across social media, colleagues, friends, and a legion of adoring fans are paying tribute:

“We all loved him so unbelievably much. He created light and thought and humor everywhere he went. He was a BRILLIANT actor and director and writer,” wrote Sierra Boggess, who starred opposite Grisetti in It Shoulda Been You on Broadway (via People).

“I loved the way he looked at the world and how he challenged ideals and norms,” she continued. “I loved his humor and his brain and deep, deep philosophical conversations.”

Boggess added, “Our It Should Have Been You family was as close as can be and this is so heartbreaking I will be processing with the show family and all of you for a very long time. And all the other show families he made along the way.”

While no official cause of death has been revealed, multiple people who were close to Grisetti have confirmed that he died by suicide.

He is survived by his wife of six years, real estate agent Mackenzie Grisetti.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm, please call or text 988, or chat at 988lifeline.org 24/7.