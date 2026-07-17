Kim Kardashian Blasted For Insensitive Instagram Post In Wake of Grandmother’s Death

Reading Time: 2 minutes

On Thursday, we reported the sad news that Kris Jenner’s mother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, had died at the age of 91.

The beloved matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan made numerous appearances on the family’s reality shows over the years, and her death was widely mourned across social media.

But not by Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian attends SiriusXM’s Town Hall with the cast of “All’s Fair” hosted by Andy Cohen at SiriusXM Studios on October 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

No, instead of the expected tribute post, Kim’s Instagram page featured a carousel of photos of her enjoying a lakeside vacation with family.

The post was captioned simply, “Lake life,” and made no mention of Mary Jo.

Not surprisingly, Kim caught some serious backlash from fans who wondered why she seemed to be so indifferent to her grandmother’s death.

“Didn’t your grandmama just pass? This couldn’t wait to the weekend?” one follower wrote (via Us Weekly).

“I’m so confused,” another added.

“Somebody’s publicist is getting fired,” a third commenter chimed in.

Others were more compassionate, noting that Kim’s post had clearly been scheduled well in advance of MJ’s death.

“Do you guys really think she would post this intentionally at the same time as the news of her grandma passing? It’s clearly a scheduled post. Get a grip,” wrote one such user.

Kim later confirmed that that version of events was accurate.

“This post was scheduled a few days ago before we lost MJ, so its timing came right alongside her passing,” she wrote in the comments.

“I’ve been by my mom and grandma’s side this past week, and my heart is completely with my family right now. We love and miss her so deeply, and in the days ahead, we’ll be focusing on celebrating her beautiful life.”

Clearly, this was a case of a minor social media mix-up, and we’re sure Kim’s grief for her beloved grandmother is genuine.

She and MJ famously enjoyed quite a close relationship, and right now, Kim is likely focusing on being there for Kris, who has now lost both parents.

Our condolences go out to the entire Kardashian-Jenner family at this enormously difficult time.