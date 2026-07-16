Mary Jo Campbell, Mother of Kris Jenner, Passes Away at 91

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We have some very sad news to report from the world of reality television today:

Mary Jo Campbell — the beloved mother of Kris Jenner — has passed away.

She was 91 years old.

Kris Jenner attends the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion)

Over the years, Mary Jo put in numerous appearances on the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s reality shows, often providing wry commentary and comic relief.

News of her passing comes courtesy of a post on Kris’ Instagram page.

“Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ. There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye. My mom was the heart of our family,” Kris wrote, adding:

“She taught me everything that truly matters… to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted.

“She taught us that family is everything. She showed us how to love unconditionally and how to find joy in the little moments.”

Kris went on to detail the many ways in which Mary Jo enriched her life, as well as the ways in which the entire family plans to honor her memory going forward:

“She showed me how to face life’s challenges with resilience and faith. Mom, thank you for every sacrifice you made, every piece of wisdom you shared, and every moment you loved us so completely,” she wrote, adding:

“I will miss our daily talks, your smile, your laughter… Our hearts are broken, but we find comfort knowing that love like yours never truly leaves us. Your love will live on in our family, in our traditions, in every moment we are together, and in every life you touched.

“When I look at my kids and my grandkids, I will forever see pieces of you in all of us. There is not a part of me that isn’t shaped by you. And if I have done anything right in this world, it’s because I spent my life trying to live in a way that would make you proud.

Kris concluded with a message of gratitude for the lessons she learned from her belioved mother:

“Every memory, every moment, every blessing, it was all because of you, and I will forever thank God every single day for making you my mommy. My heart is broken into a million pieces… thank you for giving me the greatest childhood and oh what a beautiful blessed life,” Kris wrote, concluding:

“I love you forever Mommy. Thank you for giving us everything.”

Kim Kardashian famously enjoyed a very close relationship with her grandmother Mary Jo, and we’re sure she and her siblings will be offering tributes of their own in the near future.

Our condolences go out to the entire family as they begin their grieving process.