‘Today’ Show Intruder Lunged at Craig Melvin, Shouted Racial Slur

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A terrifying incident unfolded on the set of the Today show this morning.

According to multiple reports, an intruder managed to bypass security at NBC’s 30 Rockefeller Plaza studios on Thursday morning before confronting host Craig Melvin in a restricted area.

The man allegedly lunged at Melvin while shouting a racial slur, prompting a swift response from security and police.

Craig Melvin attends The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for National Board of Review)

Fortunately, no one was physically injured.

Law enforcement sources say the incident unfolded shortly after 9 a.m. when a 41-year-old man entered an unauthorized area near Studio 1A.

The suspect reportedly asked staff members for Al Roker before encountering Melvin instead.

According to TMZ, the suspect, who has been identified as Andrew Truelove, was subdued when security personnel and an NYPD officer working at Rockefeller Center quickly intervened and took the man into custody.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

In a statement released after the incident, NBC confirmed there had been a security breach at the Today studio.

“There was a security incident this morning at the Today show studio,” the network said.

“An individual entered an unauthorized area in a vestibule near Studio 1A. The person approached anchor Craig Melvin, who alerted security.”

NBC added that the suspect was detained by law enforcement “without further incident,” stressing that “there was no altercation, and no one was injured.”

The network also said it is cooperating with authorities while reviewing its security procedures.

“NBC and TODAY take the safety and security of our employees, talent, staff and guests extremely seriously,” the statement continued.

“We are reviewing the incident and our security protocols and remain committed to providing a safe and secure environment for everyone who works at and visits our studios.”

Although the frightening encounter reportedly caused Melvin to miss the opening moments of the show’s third hour, he returned to the broadcast later that morning and did not publicly address what had happened on-air.

Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer also resumed the program after the incident.

The security breach has nevertheless raised serious questions about how an unauthorized individual was able to gain access to a restricted area inside one of television’s most recognizable studios.

Thankfully, the situation ended without physical injuries. It was a fortunate outcome in what could have been a far more tragic incident.