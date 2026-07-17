Taylor Frankie Paul's Kids Labeled 'Abused, Neglected, or Dependent' by DCFS in Leaked Filing, Court Asked to Appoint Guardian Ad Litem

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Taylor Frankie Paul is fighting a custody battle on two fronts.

She’s fighting for two of her kids with her ex-husband, Tate Paul. She’s fighting for her youngest kid with ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen.

Now, a damning leak from DCFS seeks to label her kids “abused, neglected, or dependent” and appoint a guardian ad litem.

Is Taylor a bad parent? Is this leak an attempt to smear her? Both?

Taylor Paul attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The leak paints a portrait of an overwhelmed and immature mother

On Wednesday, July 15, TMZ reported on a leaked filing by the Utah Attorney General on behalf of the state’s Division of Child and Family Services (DCFS).

The agency responsible for child safety wants all three of the Hululebrity’s kids declared as “abused, neglected, or dependent.”

This is a necessarily broad classification. What does that mean for them?

For one thing, it would require a court order of protective supervision over the children. It would also require the appointment of a guardian ad litem to watch after the children’s best interests.

Taylor shares both 8-year-old Indy and 5-year-old Ocean with Tate. She and Dakota share 2-year-old Ever.

Interestingly, the leaked petition only appears to contain information about Taylor, though both she and Dakota have had home visits and interviews.

DCFS documented points of concern, including an incident when Taylor allegedly “stormed out” of her home, taking her kids with her, seemingly angry after social media messages.

Taylor also allegedly felt that she was “being treated unfairly” due to her reality TV fame.

Other times, she allegedly “became escalated and dysregulated” and was comforted by her young children while DCFS spoke to her about programs, interventions, and counseling that she could undergo.

These reports, when summarized, might say that Taylor is emotionally immature and sometimes seems more focused upon how these circumstances impact her than upon how they impact her children.

8-year-old Indy should not have to be doing the work of a parent

On Thursday, July 16, TMZ published additional information from the Utah DCFS filing. Again, only about Taylor.

This update included concern about Taylor’s mental health, though Taylor reportedly assured caseworkers that she is not suicidal.

Taylor did reportedly tell caseworkers that they “should know who killed her if she ends up dead because she felt no one believes her.”

Another point of concern is that 8-year-old Indy participated in childcare for 2-year-old Ever, including preparing bottles and changing diapers. (It may be some surprise to eldest kids, and especially eldest daughters, but these are actually the responsibilities of parents, not siblings.)

DCFS also expressed concern about the emotional and psychological impact that having heard Dakota and Taylor fight was having upon the children.

Taylor’s attorney told TMZ that this juvenile court filing is “a common step for families engaged in highly contentious, complex custody matters.”

The attorney’s statement said that she “welcomes the added structure and oversight” and that she looks forward to “becoming the healthiest version of herself.”

Additionally, a source close to Taylor emphasized that the leak of the report is not in the best interest of the kids — and, perhaps more damningly, delivers an incomplete picture.

“It leaves out DCFS’s documented concerns about the other side [the kids’ fathers], which are on-record in district court and with law enforcement,” the insider lamented. “The juvenile court will weigh all of that in full.”

When it comes to leaks in this case, Taylor seems to be on the receiving end of the bad press.

Still, as sympathetic as she may be in many ways, the first priority must always be the well-being and safety of the children.