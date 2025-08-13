Brittany Cartwright Exposes Burner Account Jax Taylor Used to Praise Himself on Social …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jax Taylor has engaged in a whole lot of embarrassing behavior over the years.

In fact, you would think that by now, the former star of The Valley and Vanderpump Rules would have reached the point where he is beyond feeling anything that resembles shame.

But Jax just suffered one of the cringiest moments of his cringey career during the third (and thankfully final) part of The Valley Season 2 reunion.

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor attend DailyMail.com & DailyMailTV Holiday Party with Flo Rida on December 6, 2017 at The Magic Hour in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Daily Mail)

Jax Taylor is ‘a legend’ … according to Jax Taylor

During the third part of the contentious sit-down, Jax’s estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, called him out for hiding behind the alias “Frank Dremon” in his social media interactions.

She says she made the discovery when Jax accidentally messaged her from his burner account.

After delving into the history of “Frank Dremon,” Brittany found him leaving comments like:

“Jax Taylor Ready to Be the No. 1 Guy in the Group,” and “He’s a legend.”

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attends the People’s Choice Awards 2018 at Barker Hangar on November 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

“Frank” also commented, “What’s it’s like to be perfect? He is the show, hands down,” and “Show me a man in this world that wouldn’t get mad at something like this” in response to Brittany’s behavior following their split.

Jax attempted to laugh the whole thing off, and, in the process, made himself look even stupider.

Jax is not in on the joke … yet again

“Oh, my burner account? Frank Dremon from Naked Gun. It’s my burner account. It’s not a big deal,” Taylor explained.

As Too Fab points out, Leslie Nielsen’s character in the Naked Gun films is named Frank Drebin.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

But Jax doubled-down on his misnomer, at one point even correcting Andy Cohen’s pronunciation — while continuing to get the name wrong himself.

“No, I haven’t used that account in a while,” Taylor explained to the host, before admonishing, “But it’s Dremon, it’s Leslie Nielsen from The Naked Gun.”

Jax still thinks of himself as ‘the number one guy’

Taylor also responded to his co-stars’ frustrations over his claims that The Valley is his show.

Jax Taylor attends the U.S. vs. Canada Border Brawl on May 25, 2025 in Niagara Falls, Ontario. (Photo by Robert Okine/Getty Images for Zone-ify)

“None of this would have happened if I didn’t start this up,” he said.

This led Brittany to point out that “he was gone for 30 days and nobody missed him,” referring to Jax’s stint in rehab.

Taylor has since quit The Valley, so we guess we’ll see how well the show fares without him in its third season

You can be certain that Frank Dremon will be watching and commenting on every scene!