Emmy Nominations 2026: Who Was Snubbed? Who’s Poised to Win BIG?

The nominations for the 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards were announced today.
And as usual, many of the nominees are returning shows that have long been favorites among voters.
But a handful of newcomers could prove to be major disruptors.
It promises to be a memorable night, with beloved Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay announced this week as the surprise host.
And in other news, apparently A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is a drama series. Who knew!
Anyway! Without further ado, here’s your list of the nominees in all the top categories:
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
Widow’s Bay
Outstanding Drama Series
The Diplomat
The Gilded Age
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Paradise
The Pitt
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Your Friends & Neighbors
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Beef
DTF St. Louis
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown
Gary Oldman
Mark Ruffalo
Rufus Sewell
Noah Wyle
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Carrie Coon
Chase Infiniti
Keri Russell
Rhea Seahorn
Zendaya
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Yahya Abdul Mateen II
Steve Carell
Matthew Rhys
Jason Segel
Martin Short
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson
Ayo Edebiri
Elle Fanning
Lisa Kudrow
Jean Smart
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors
Outstanding Variety Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live