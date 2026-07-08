Emmy Nominations 2026: Who Was Snubbed? Who’s Poised to Win BIG?

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The nominations for the 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards were announced today.

And as usual, many of the nominees are returning shows that have long been favorites among voters.

But a handful of newcomers could prove to be major disruptors.

It promises to be a memorable night, with beloved Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay announced this week as the surprise host.

Mariska Hargitay attends the “Law & Order” 25th Anniversary Celebration on January 06, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

And in other news, apparently A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is a drama series. Who knew!

Anyway! Without further ado, here’s your list of the nominees in all the top categories:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Widow’s Bay

Outstanding Drama Series

The Diplomat

The Gilded Age

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Paradise

The Pitt

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Your Friends & Neighbors

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Beef

DTF St. Louis

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown

Gary Oldman

Mark Ruffalo

Rufus Sewell

Noah Wyle

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Carrie Coon

Chase Infiniti

Keri Russell

Rhea Seahorn

Zendaya

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Yahya Abdul Mateen II

Steve Carell

Matthew Rhys

Jason Segel

Martin Short

Zendaya attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson

Ayo Edebiri

Elle Fanning

Lisa Kudrow

Jean Smart

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Outstanding Variety Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live