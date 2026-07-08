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Emmy Nominations 2026: Who Was Snubbed? Who’s Poised to Win BIG?

Emmy Nominations 2026: Who Was Snubbed? Who's Poised to Win BIG?

By Author Tyler Johnson

Published: Jul 08, 2026 at 12:05 PM • Category Breaking News

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The nominations for the 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards were announced today.

And as usual, many of the nominees are returning shows that have long been favorites among voters.

But a handful of newcomers could prove to be major disruptors.

It promises to be a memorable night, with beloved Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay announced this week as the surprise host.

Mariska Hargitay attends the "Law & Order" 25th Anniversary Celebration on January 06, 2026 in New York City.
Mariska Hargitay attends the “Law & Order” 25th Anniversary Celebration on January 06, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

And in other news, apparently A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is a drama series. Who knew!

Anyway! Without further ado, here’s your list of the nominees in all the top categories:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
Widow’s Bay

Outstanding Drama Series

The Diplomat
The Gilded Age
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Paradise
The Pitt
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Your Friends & Neighbors

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Beef
DTF St. Louis
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

78th Emmy Nominations

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown
Gary Oldman
Mark Ruffalo
Rufus Sewell
Noah Wyle

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Carrie Coon
Chase Infiniti
Keri Russell
Rhea Seahorn
Zendaya

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Yahya Abdul Mateen II
Steve Carell
Matthew Rhys
Jason Segel
Martin Short

Zendaya attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Zendaya attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson
Ayo Edebiri
Elle Fanning
Lisa Kudrow
Jean Smart

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors

Outstanding Variety Series

The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live