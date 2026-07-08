Connor Murphy Cause of Death: ‘Looksmaxxing’ Influencer Was 32

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of social media today.

Connor Murphy — an influencer who gained fame as part of the online “looksmaxxing” community — has passed away.

He was just 32 years old.

The looksmaxxing influencer died under bizarre circumstances. (YouTube)

Multiple friends confirmed Murphy’s death on social media on Wednesday, just one day after Thai authorities responded to a call at a luxury rental property in the Samut Prakan province of Thailand.

According to local reports cited by People, police were called to the home after receiving reports of a man behaving erratically.

Before officers could intervene, Murphy allegedly ran toward a nearby lake and jumped into the water.

Witnesses reported that he swam for several minutes before appearing exhausted and disappearing beneath the surface. Rescue divers later recovered his body roughly 20 meters from shore.

Authorities reportedly found no signs of assault on Murphy’s body, though investigators recovered two unused syringes and several white pills inside a bag in his vehicle. An autopsy has been ordered as officials continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

Murphy had reportedly been staying at the rental property with his 22-year-old girlfriend for approximately three months.

Police also discovered significant vandalism inside the home, including black and yellow paint splattered throughout the property.

His girlfriend told investigators the damage occurred overnight while she was asleep and insisted Murphy’s erratic behavior was completely out of character.

The incident remains under investigation.

Murphy rose to prominence on YouTube and Instagram by sharing fitness advice, bodybuilding content and viral social experiment videos.

Across both platforms, he amassed more than 2.7 million followers.

In recent years, he also became associated with the online “looksmaxxing” community, a controversial movement centered on maximizing physical appearance through increasingly extreme methods.

His final social media upload came on July 3, when he shared a video of himself kicking a soccer ball inside what appeared to be the luxury home where he had been staying.

Murphy’s sudden death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from fans and fellow creators, many of whom remembered him as one of the internet’s most recognizable fitness personalities.

Our thoughts are with Murphy’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.