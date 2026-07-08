Lisa Rinna Says Mitch McConnell is Dead, in 'Weekend at Bernie's' Situation

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Despite ample reports on Mitch McConnell allegedly being brain dead and kept technically alive for a Byzantine procedural scheme in the Senate, GOP colleagues have insisted that he’s alive and well.

Like most Americans, Lisa Rinna isn’t buying it.

On both sides of the political aisle, politicians and voters alike are demanding answers about McConnell’s health.

The Bravolebrity is likening the situation to Weekend at Bernie’s. Is she wrong?

Lisa Rinna attends the Los Angeles premiere of A24’s “The Invite” on June 24, 2026. (Photo Credit: Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

‘He’s dead’

In a TikTok post shared late on Tuesday, July 7, Lisa Rinna made her beliefs loud and clear.

“I mean, come on,” she reasons while lying back against a pillow in bed.

“Mitch McConnell’s dead,” the actress and former Real Housewife asserts.

“He’s dead,” she reiterates in the video.

Lisa adds: “They’re keeping him alive like Weekend at Bernie’s.” She concludes with a simple shrug.

Weekend at Bernie’s is a classic film from 1989.

The plot involves two employees who discover their boss dead and fear that they will be suspects.

As such, they attempt to convince others that he is still alive. It is a dark comedy.

There’s more to it, but the film is primarily a reference for pretending that a dead person is alive.

(Other films share a similar premise, such as Waking Ned.)

Maybe she’s right … or maybe not

The Bravolebrity, like millions of Americans, simply does not believe the narrative that Mitch McConnell has spent weeks in the hospital but is not only alive, but conversant.

First and foremost, people have witnessed the former Senate Majority Leader “pause,” going nonverbal and seemingly collapse, more than once.

Secondly, and perhaps more importantly, McConnell’s Republican colleagues who claim to have spoken with him are not exactly trustworthy.

The general theory is that the GOP is pretending that McConnell is alive and well to prevent the state of Kentucky from holding a special election before the August 3 cutoff date.

To be blunt, many expect the Trump regime to do the same “when it happens,” concealing Trump’s death from the public with the same brazen dishonesty that these players have used when reporting on his health.

Truth be told, we cannot wholeheartedly endorse the idea that McConnell is secretly dead.

Even though there is of course no reason to believe his Republican colleagues, there is also no “smoking gun” to indicate that he’s dead — by which we mean braindead, but possibly being kept “alive” via medical machinery for political reasons.

To be blunt, making confident claims about a notoriously evil politician being dead sounds like you’re setting yourself up for disappointment.

We’ve seen people go through this same process with Donald Trump.

When it comes to McConnell, it’s smart to remember that tortoises live for a very long time.