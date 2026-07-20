Donald Trump Jr. Blasted for Calling Teenage Kai Trump ‘Sexy’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kai Trump is the teenage granddaughter of Donald Trump.

Don Jr., her father, seems to be a chip off the ol’ block.

Recently, a video of him referring to her as “sexy” has made the rounds.

It is, understandably, not going over well.

Donald Trump Jr. and his daughter Kai Madison Trump on January 19, 2025. (Photo Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

‘Does getting makeup make me look sexy like you?’

In recent days, a video of Don Jr. has resurfaced on social media.

As you can see in the clip, Donald Trump’s eldest son is sitting and getting styled before making a public appearance.

In the green room chair beside him is his teenage daughter, Kai Trump.

Due to various cultural factors, Don Jr. seems to feel the need to explain why he is getting makeup on his face. (As if his father is not, famously, one of the most conspicuously made up men on the planet.)

It is what he says in the clip that turns people’s stomachs.

As you can see in the video, Don Jr. asks Kai if the makeup will “make me look sexy like you?”

This was about two years ago, meaning that Kai was only 17 at the time. (She is currently 19.)

Kai, who was focused on her phone at the time, did look up and laugh at her father’s remark.

To be clear, this is not quite the same as Don Jr. saying something graphic about his daughter or something like that. He is attempting to crack a joke because he feels insecure about the world seeing him wear makeup.

But it’s also very understandable, given the context, why so many people find this video unsettling or downright disgusting.

‘If Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her’

Naturally, people are comparing Don Jr.’s remarks to those of his father.

Donald Trump, who has been found liable for both the sexual abuse and ensuing defamation of writer E. Jean Carroll, is a notorious monster.

He is mentioned countless times in the Epstein Files, and not incidentally.

Additionally, Trump Sr. is extremely well known — long before he got into politics to dismantle the United States and sell it for scrap — for seeming to lust after one of his own daughters.

“If Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her,” is not a compliment. It is a repulsive statement made by a repulsive man.

As we mentioned earlier, this clip is a couple of years old. Many of the commenters are aware of that, but perhaps missed the video at the time.

(You may recall that something similar happened with James Woods recently, with a new generation of people discovering the allegations against him.)

It isn’t just a grotesque reminder that the Trumps are a creepy bunch. This is also a reminder of their brazen hypocrisy.

With the backing of Don Jr. and others, the Trump campaign and now the Trump regime are cracking down on human rights at a federal level, targeting the LGBTQ+ community after labeling them “groomers.”

It is a vague label when used as a weapon like this, distorted beyond its original meaning. But traditionally giving age-inappropriate compliments to a minor teenager could be textbook grooming, even if that was not Don Jr.’s intention.

One of the hallmarks of conservatism is the belief that there is an in-group whom laws should protect but not restrict, and an out-group whom laws should restrict and not protect. Don Jr. sees calling his minor daughter “sexy” as harmless but might see a Pride parade as an obscenity.