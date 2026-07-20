Matty Healy-Gabbriette Bechtel Wedding Draws Criticism From Taylor Swift Fans

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Just two weeks after Taylor Swift married Travis Kelce, her most recent ex has also tied the knot.

Yes, The 1975 frontman Matty Healy wed model Gabbriette Becthel over the weekend.

And as you might have guessed, Swifties have some very strong opinions about this turn of events.

Gabbriette Bechtel at H&M Hosts H&M&LA Music Festival at Ace Mission Studios on April 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Now, Matty and Gabbriette had been engaged for about a year, and they almost certainly made their plans and booked their venue well before they knew Taylor and Travis’ date,

Even so, Healy and Bechtel are being accused of trying to steal Swift and Kelce’s thunder.

It’s ridiculous, but so is most online discourse in 2026.

“Amazing how matrimony suddenly becomes a speedrun when your ex gets hitched first,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

“If nobody knows who you are without your ex being mentioned, and you call TMZ and other tabloids to take pictures of your wedding, and your entire family whines to the Daily Mail about your ex, you are a waste of oxygen,” another wrote, referring to the time that Healy’s mom opened up about Swifties harassing her son.

“Matty really saw the headlines for the last two weeks and said, ‘Hold my beer.’ The shade of it all is honestly impressive,” a third person wrote, adding:

“I mean, good for them, but the proximity to Taylor’s wedding is giving me major main character syndrome vibes.”

“The timeline is TIGHT. Taylor’s wedding was literally weeks ago and Matty said “nah I’m going NEXT,” a fourth chimed in.

You get the idea. A surprising number of social media users are convinced that Matty intended to shade Taylor with his choice of wedding date, which is unlikely for numerous reasons.

For one, Taylor and Matty dated for about a month three years ago. And while the brief fling might have inspired some scathing lyrics on her Tortured Poets Department album, it’s unlikely that he’s still stewing about it.

On top of that, Taylor and Travis kept a tight lid on their wedding plans until a few weeks before the big day.

It would have been impossible for Matty and Gabbriette to plan their wedding around Taylor’s.

In other words, Swifties might be looking for drama where there isn’t any. Which is kinda their thing.