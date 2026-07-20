Justin Bieber FIFA World Cup Performance Confuses Fans

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The FIFA World Cup is a soccer event that has brought heartwarming bonding moments between countries at a time when the world needs it most.

It also brought Justin Bieber onto the stage as one of the performers for the Finale Halftime Show.

As we all know, some of the Biebs’ recent performances have been polarizing at best.

With that in mind, it should be no surprise that some found this one to be a little … confusing.

Justin Bieber performs during FIFA World Cup 2026â„¢ Topps Final Halftime Show at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

FIFA didn’t previously have a halftime show …

On Sunday, July 19, Bieber participated in the FIFA World Cup Finale Halftime Show.

FIFA is an international soccer organization that is relatively obscure within the United States.

However, the past several weeks have seen adorable social media posts from visitors, beer shortages in Boston and Florida, and a charming cultural exchange at a time when the United States’ international image is at a multigenerational low.

Those of us who thought that the idea of a “world cup” was the invention of a once-beloved author’s wizard universe might be surprise to learn that FIFA does not traditionally include a halftime show.

This was the very first. And, sandwiched between high-energy performances by BTS and Shakira, Bieber took to the stage.

justin bieber performs “EVERYTHING HALLELUJAH” at the 2026 FIFA world cup halftime show ⚽️🏆 pic.twitter.com/HJpD4k5cbx — Genius (@Genius) July 19, 2026

Bieber performed a low-key, emotional ballad.

Specifically, it was “EVERYTHING HALLELUJAH” from his album, SWAG II.

(We did not make up either the song or album title to make fun of him. He did that himself.)

It was not only the relatively subdued song that had fans, past and present alike, scratching their heads.

Bieber also went without any other aspects of the performance, taking the stage with only a guitar and a microphone.

Soccer's biggest night got the ultimate pop-star soundtrack! Justin Bieber took the stage during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final as Spain and Argentina battled it out in East Rutherford, proving the action wasn't just happening on the pitch. (📸: MEGA)



[image or embed] — OK! Magazine (@okmagazine.com) July 20, 2026 at 8:49 AM

He left a lot of fans scratching their heads

Across social media, people had a variety of takes on Bieber’s performance.

Some felt a sense of shock or outright mocked him.

The Biebs does not seem to know how to read — or match — the energy of a room.

Some felt that he had killed the momentum. Others simply felt secondhand embarrassment.

On the other hand, some praised him for his simple performance. Some Beliebers truly are forever.

Low key Kermit mogged Justin Bieber — jordan (@JordanUhl) July 19, 2026

This is not the Biebs’ first time disappointing fans with a low-key performance.

But what some may see as him phoning it in, others view as a sort of earnest authenticity.

It is likely that he believes that his music is better served by just being a flat performance without any pomp or circumstance.

It’s not for everyone. But that’s okay.

Not that long ago, the Bieber seemed to be spiraling on social media and in real life. We’d prefer these polarizing performances on stage to worrying about what he’s going to do next week, you know?

By the way, Spain won the final soccer game. Even those of us for whom soccer was a miserable childhood chore and not an adult interest knew to root against Argentina, so that’s a win.