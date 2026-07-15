Collin Gosselin Joins 'Special Forces,' Follows In Estranged Mom's Footsteps

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Lately, Collin Gosselin has been dropping allegations about his mom at every opportunity.

In fact, Collin has a memoir on the way, and he promises that it will detail the many ways in which Kate Gosselin was an absolutely horrible mom.

So some fans were shocked today by Collin’s announcement that he’ll be joining the cast of Season 5 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

TV personality Kate Gosselin arrives at NBCUniversal’s 2015 Winter TCA Tour – Day 2 at The Langham Huntington Hotel and Spa on January 16, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

It’ll be his first major reality TV appearance in years — and one that comes with an interesting family connection.

Collin’s casting is especially notable because his estranged mother competed during the show’s inaugural season in 2023.

Fox announced the new cast on Wednesday, revealing that Collin will compete alongside a wide-ranging group of celebrities in the physically and mentally demanding competition series.

Kate’s experience on the show was memorably (and hilariously) short-lived.

She was forced to leave the competition during the first episode after suffering an injury, ending her journey almost as soon as it began.

Now, three years later, Collin will get his own chance to tackle the grueling Marine-style training course — one designed to push contestants to their absolute limits.

Unlike traditional reality competitions, Special Forces doesn’t feature weekly eliminations or audience voting. Instead, celebrities are tested through a series of military-inspired challenges that measure physical endurance, mental toughness and emotional resilience.

Season 5 was filmed in the jungles of Malaysia and premieres on September 24.

Collin announced his involvement on Instagram today.

“I’m so excited to announce that this fall, you can watch me take on the challenges of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test!

This experience was so special to me, and I met some truly incredible people along the way. I can’t wait for you all to watch us tackle these challenges together. See you soon!

This season’s other celebrity recruits include Candace Cameron Bure, Ruby Rose, George Santos, former NBA player Matt Barnes, boxer Alycia Baumgardner, actor David Charvet, Brandi Glanville, Oliver Hudson, former NFL star LeSean McCoy, figure skater Maxim Naumov, influencer Hannah Stocking, Breana Tiesi and Alexia and Mauricio Umansky.

The reality competition isn’t the only major project on Collin’s calendar.

His memoir, In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood, is set to hit stores on October 13.

The book will detail his upbringing in one of reality television’s most famous families, including his strained relationship with Kate and the difficult experiences he says he endured as a child.

Collin has spoken publicly in recent years about his childhood and his complicated relationship with his mother, while maintaining a close bond with his father, Jon Gosselin.

Now, with a memoir on the way and a return to reality television just weeks away, he’s preparing for what could become his most high-profile chapter since Jon & Kate Plus 8 first made him a household name.