Bunnie Xo Says She Worked As An Escort to Support Jelly Roll Before Fame

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In the wake of her divorce from Jelly Roll, Bunnie Xo is opening up like never before about her 10-year marriage.

Previously, Bunnie compared the marriage to a prison sentence.

And now, she’s revealing that she resorted to desperate measures to support her struggling husband early in their relationship.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

Yes, before Jelly Roll became one of country music’s biggest success stories, he and Bunnie were simply trying to survive.

The podcast host is now opening up about the difficult years before her estranged husband’s career took off, revealing she worked as an escort to help keep them financially afloat while the aspiring musician chased his dreams.

“I was turning tricks to pay our bills,” Bunnie said on the latest episode of “Dumb Blonde.”

“I literally went on tour with him and was seeing clients just to fund our life at the time.”

Despite speculation that she entered the relationship with significant savings, Bunnie insisted that wasn’t the case.

“I had sugar daddies at the time that were paying for all of this,” she explained, adding that the couple “literally had nothing” when they got together in 2015.

“We were two kids who literally had nothing… We were still in the streets. We were making money as it came,” she said.

Long before Jelly Roll was selling out arenas and topping the charts, Bunnie said his concerts drew only a handful of fans.

She recalled attending some of his earliest performances, where crowds numbered around 20 people.

“And it was crazy because within the first three years of us being together, the crowd started doubling,” she remembered.

The singer — whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord — would eventually become one of country music’s biggest crossover stars. But according to Bunnie, those early years were defined by financial uncertainty and doing whatever they could to get by.

The revelations come just months after Jelly Roll, 41, filed for divorce from Bunnie in May, citing irreconcilable differences.

The couple married in Las Vegas in 2016, but Bunnie said the relationship began to unravel over the past year and a half as she pursued IVF treatments in hopes of starting a family.

She described the experience as “one of the loneliest, darkest journeys,” revealing she suffered multiple miscarriages and lost several embryos.

“It completely wrecked me,” she said. “It wrecked me emotionally, spiritually, physically… I became a shell of the person I was because I’m doing [IVF].”

According to Bunnie, the emotional strain created distance between the couple.

During the IVF process, she said she and Jelly Roll “stopped communicating.”

She also made a heartbreaking admission about how she viewed their relationship.

“I think that it’s safe for me to say that I always loved my husband a little bit more than he loved me,” Bunnie said.

“I was like always protecting him and always making sure he was okay and like always chasing him, and I literally was the glue that held us together.”

Her candid comments offer a deeply personal look at both the sacrifices she says she made during Jelly Roll’s rise to fame and the struggles that ultimately preceded the end of their nearly decade-long marriage.