Kristi Noem Blasted on Instagram Amid Divorce: 'Is Your Husband Still Wearing Your Lingerie?'

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Well, she probably should’ve seen this coming.

Just days after reports surfaced that the former Homeland Security secretary is divorcing her husband of more than three decades, Noem shared an emotional video on Instagram addressing the end of her marriage.

Instead of sympathy, however, many commenters mocked Noem and revived some of the hilarious controversies that have followed her in recent years.

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem testifies during a House Judiciary Committee hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on March 04, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

In the video, Noem told followers she was “devastated” by the recent developments and said her family had been “blindsided” by the intense public scrutiny.

She also asked supporters for “privacy and prayers” as she navigates the difficult period.

The post came after Noem’s mother claimed the former South Dakota governor has begun divorce proceedings against husband Bryon Noem following months of public scandals surrounding the couple.

According to those reports, Bryon had already moved out of the family’s South Dakota ranch.

While Noem may have hoped to receive support, many Instagram users instead flooded the comments with well-deserved trash talk.

Several referenced the controversy surrounding Noem’s admission that she shot and killed her dog, Cricket, while others argued her political decisions had made it difficult for them to feel compassion.

Some commenters called the situation “karma,” while others accused Noem of seeking sympathy after spending years as a polarizing political figure.

“Should have never been DHS secretary,” one person wrote, according to Radar Online.

“You’re fired!” another wrote.

“Are you still married?” a third asked. “Is your husband still wearing your lingerie?” a fourth chimed in, referencing reports that Bryon Noem’s cross-dressing fetish had damaged the marriage.

News of the divorce follows months of headlines surrounding Bryon’s alleged online activity.

Reports claimed he maintained secret relationships with fetish models and engaged in explicit online communications under an alternate identity.

The allegations generated widespread media attention and reportedly placed additional strain on the couple’s marriage.

Kristi Noem has not publicly addressed those specific allegations against her husband.

The pair married in 1992 and share three children together.

Their relationship had already been the subject of public speculation in recent years amid persistent rumors about marital troubles, although Noem repeatedly denied reports of her own alleged affair with longtime political adviser Corey Lewandowski.

For now, Noem says she is focused on her family as the divorce moves forward.

Unfortunately for her, it seems that social media commenters are also focused on her family.