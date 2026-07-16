Christina Ricci Tells Sydney Sweeney She 'Stayed Naked' on Set Between Nude Scenes

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Lots of crazy things happened on the third and final season of Euphoria.

But predictably, nothing garnered more media attention than Sydney Sweeney’s nude scenes.

Such racy material is rare in mainstream movies and TV shows these days, but there was a time when risque content was much more common.

And Sydney once sat down with an actress who famously stripped down on camera 20 years ago.

Christina Ricci attends the â€œYellowjacketsâ€ Panel At Newport TV Fest at Lido Theater on June 07, 2025 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Yes, the acclaimed indie drama Black Snake Moan hit theaters back in 2006, and Christina Ricci discussed the project with Sydney for a Variety piece that was published in 2022.

Why is the conversation going viral again four years later? Maybe it’s because of Sydney’s recent nude scenes.

Or maybe it’s because two beloved actresses were talking about their experiences getting naked on camera, and the sort of thing is like catnip to the internet.

“Once, I had to do a movie where I was naked pretty much the entire time. And I realized, from trying to manage it ahead of time, that the thing that made me more uncomfortable was other people being uncomfortable with me being naked,” Christina told Sydney, adding:

“So, what I did and you probably wouldn’t be allowed to do this now I just stayed naked.”

“Oh no, they’d throw robes on you now!” Sydney pointed out.

“Yeah! I was like, ‘Don’t make me feel weird, like I’m the person who has to be ashamed.’ I just stayed naked. I would talk to crew members naked, because I wanted everybody around me to stop reacting to it.

“Because then I would forget that I was naked. And it worked! But it’s one of the only times that I’ve ever actually really felt comfortable being naked on camera.”

So there you have it. Christina pulled off a power move and found strength in vulnerability.

We’re sure there’s some lesson to be learned in all of that.

But yeah, she’s right that that sort of thing would not be permitted these days.

Somewhere, an intimacy coordinator’s head exploded while reading that.