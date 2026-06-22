Sydney Sweeney & Zendaya: Still Feuding After ‘Euphoria’ Ended?

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After the series finale of Euphoria aired, fans wondered if the rumored feud between stars was over.

Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya seemed to bend over backwards to avoid each other.

Sometimes, people get along just fine when they’re not coworkers. Other times, the loathing is personal.

How has the end of their HBO series impacted the feud reports?

Sydney Sweeney attends “The Housemaid” New York screening at 787 Seventh Ave on December 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Manoli Figetakis/WireImage)

The reports of the feud are alive and well

Euphoria Season 3 has come and gone.

But has this changed the rumored feud between the controversial HBO series’ two most famous actresses?

RadarOnline reports that the alleged enmity hasn’t gone anywhere.

They haven’t appeared together on the red carpet in years.

The same seems to go for social media behind-the-scenes snaps and beyond.

Insiders close to the show have repeatedly shot down any claims that Sweeney and Zendaya hate each other.

Instead, they’ve said that the two did not have any scenes together in Season 3.

This meant that they were rarely on set together.

Both actresses have many projects beyond Euphoria. They simply didn’t have time to hang out behind the scenes, or pose for cute photos to post online.

But what caused them to (allegedly) not get along?

What caused their alleged feud?

As we reported earlier this year, Zendaya’s now-husband Tom Holland allegedly played an inadvertent role in it all.

Sweeney allegedly flirted with Holland whenever he visited the set of Euphoria.

Obviously, Holland would never cheat on Zendaya. But a perceived attempt would still raise hackles in almost any partner.

Additionally, Sweeney was swept up in scandal (not through action, but more through inaction on her part) in 2025, even being branded “MAGA Barbie.”

Zendaya pretty famously has good politics. If the belief, which lacks evidence, that Sweeney is a supporter of Donald Trump is true, then it would be a bad look to rub elbows with her. But that’s … not really certain.

As we have previously pointed out, there is no confirmation of Sweeney and Zendaya having any sort of feud in real life.

Did Sweeney flirt with Tom Holland? It’s theoretically possible, but unconfirmed.

(Her real-life dating history suggests that she does not really go for handsome, age-appropriate men, so trying to steal a guy from Zendaya sounds out of character.)

Additionally, Sweeney’s voter registration as a Republican is a red flag, of course. But it is also from years ago. She hasn’t done enough to distance herself from Trump, and is probably just hoping to avoid any more political backlash than she’s already received.

Is it possible that Sweeney and Zendaya hate each other? Sure.

But it’s certain that people often imagine feuds between women who co-star on television shows and don’t instantly become lifelong friends.