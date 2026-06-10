Sydney Sweeney Champions NSFW ‘Euphoria’ OnlyFans Scenes, Says Being …

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On Euphoria‘s final season, Cassie Howard delved into controversy and OnlyFans, igniting debate among fans.

Sydney Sweeney portrayed her through all of that, including nude and NSFW scenes.

And she doesn’t have any regrets.

Explaining herself, Sweeney says that acting is all about embodying a character. Which, she says, is why no one knows who she really is in real life.

Sydney Sweeney attends the Los Angeles premiere of Lionsgate’s “The Housemaid” at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 15, 2025. (Photo Credit: Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Sweeney justified her character, Cassie Howard, in her polarizing Season 3 storyline.

“From the very beginning, you can see that Cassie has this need to be loved,”

“She has a need to be validated by other people,” she continued. “She doesn’t know how to love herself unless someone else loves her.”

As far as Cassie’s decision to join the site, Sweeney said she thinks her character “was more excited by the idea of all these people loving her and knowing who she is and feeling like her world isn’t small.”

In real life, most OnlyFans creators are just trying to earn grocery money. But some — like Cassie — are after validation more than money.

“He sent me all the scripts and it already had all of Cassie’s scenes in it, the OnlyFans scenes,” Sweeney recalled of showrunner Sam Levinson.

“And he called me afterwards, and he was talking about it, and we talked through it all,” she continued.

“He asked me how I felt about it,” Sweeney shared. “And I told him, ‘Look, I’m playing a character.’”

Sweeney continued: “Do I agree with all of Cassie’s decisions? Would I personally make these choices? No, of course not.”

Among many other things, Cassie became an OnlyFans creator, even becoming one of the rare few to earn a substantial income through the adult media subscription platform.

She portrayed her character ‘in the most vulnerable and insane way possible’

“But I’m an actor and that’s my job,” Sweeney reasoned. “And this is Cassie’s life.”

She continued: “And to be able to do her justice and play her how she’s to be played is to bring Sam’s vision to life.”

That, Sweeney explained, meant that she wanted “to play Cassie in the most vulnerable and insane way possible.”

Like or hate Euphoria, she certainly did that.

Whether or not she’s a realistic portrayal of any exaggeration of Zoomers, Cassie is someone warped by trauma until she became exactly who she was.

Vanity Fair‘s interview asked Sweeney which of her characters — from Euphoria to Immaculate to Christie and beyond — is most like she is.

Sweeney avoided giving a direct answer, instead teasing that fans “have no clue” who she “actually” is in real life.

“That’s why I love acting,” she expressed.

“The whole point of acting is being able to play all these different characters,” Sweeney gushed. “It wouldn’t be fun playing myself.”

There are actors who seem to only play versions of themselves. It’s nice to hear of someone who could get cast in almost any project speaking about how much she loves actually acting, rather than simply line-reading.

That said, a lot of people would like to know who she really is. Maybe one day, she’ll stop playing coy, and they will.