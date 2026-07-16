Armando Rubio Turned Away at Border While Daughter Hannah is In Intensive Care, Asks '90 Day Fiance' Fans for Help

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A tragedy has struck one of the most beloved 90 Day Fiance families.

Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio‘s daughter, Hannah, has been hospitalized with a medical emergency.

The good news is that they were able to rush her to get help at an Arizona medical facility.

The bad news is that Armando was turned away at the border, unable to even visit during this family crisis.

This promotional image for Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio captures a ’90 Day Fiance’ fan-favorite couple. (Photo Credit: TLC)

‘Unfortunately, I can’t be there’

On Tuesday, July 14, Armando took to his Instagram page to share the devastating news with 90 Day Fiance fans.

Hannah, who is now 13, had said that she was not feeling well.

Armando explained that he noted that her face was “droopy” and that half of her body “had no strength.”

He took her to the doctor immediately. However, the small town in Mexico where their family lives didn’t have the facilities to test and possibly treat her for these alarming symptoms.

His mother was able to go with Hannah to Arizona on an ambulance. Doctors were able to discover a brain bleed, and are investigating further. Hannah was then airlifted to intensive care in Phoenix.

Kenneth was attending a family funeral in Ohio when this went down. When Armando shared the post, he was already on his way to be with Hannah.

“Unfortunately, I can’t be there, which is the hardest part of it all,” Armando then shared.

He asked if any of his followers (a sizable group from all walks of life) knew anyone at any Mexican embassy or consulate. He is in need of an emergency travel visa.

Armando had tried a more direct route to cross the border, but a Customs and Border Protection supervisor had told him that no temporary humanitarian paroles had been granted since 2025.

Simply put, the Trump regime’s war on any and all legal immigration focuses heavily upon Mexico and South America. People who normally sign off on these things are either under orders to let no one across, or could technically do so but fear backlash from white nationalists within the regime.

‘I am doing everything within my power to be reunited with her’

Speaking to Page Six on Wednesday, July 15, Armando pleaded his case.

“Every parent wants to be at their child’s bedside when they’re sick, and not being able to hold her hand or comfort her has been the hardest thing I’ve ever experienced,” he expressed.

“It feels like we’ve been separated when she needs her dad the most,” Armando added.

“I am doing everything within my power to be reunited with her,” he affirmed.

Armando continued: “Because, more than anything, she needs her daddy, and I need to be with my little girl.”

Armando did share that he is in the process of obtaining a spousal visa and has an immigration attorney helping.

However, given the political horrors of our time, this process could take years. Hopefully Hannah will be better and fully recovered soon.

Armando may need to wait until 2029 or beyond to get any movement on a visa unless a diplomat is able to do him a solid.

Reluctantly, Armando also shared a link to a GoFundMe page that a friend created. Healthcare is prohibitively expensive for many families, and a lot of people would like to help Kenny, Armando, and Hannah however they can.

We wish this wonderful family the absolute best. And we will keep them all, especially Hannah, in our thoughts.