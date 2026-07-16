Julia Garner & Mark Foster Call It Quits After 6 Years of Marriage

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Another Hollywood couple is unexpectedly packing it in.

According to multiple reports, Julia Garner and her husband, Mark Foster, have separated after more than six years of marriage.

Neither the Emmy-winning actress nor the Foster the People frontman has publicly addressed the breakup, but a source confirmed the split to People.

Mark Foster and Julia Garner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The couple was last photographed together publicly in October 2025 at a Hollywood after-party.

More recently, Garner sparked speculation when she was seen out over the Fourth of July holiday without her wedding ring.

Garner first met Foster at the Sundance Film Festival in 2013.

While nothing romantic happened at the time, the pair reconnected years later through Instagram and officially began dating in 2018. Their relationship moved quickly from there.

In early 2019, Foster proposed during a trip to Yellowstone National Park by reading Garner a poem he had written for her.

“He read me a poem he had written to me, and when he finished, he dropped to a knee and asked me to marry him,” Garner previously told Vogue.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate New York City Hall ceremony in December 2019, honoring the same tradition as Garner’s parents, who were married there decades earlier.

Their wedding also included a memorable surprise from Foster, who wrote and performed an original song titled “Lovers in a Stream” for their first dance.

“It felt like I was floating up in the air,” Garner later said of the moment. “It was the most magical moment I’ve ever had.”

At this point, few details have emerged about what led to the split.

Representatives for both Garner and Foster have not publicly commented, and the former couple has remained characteristically private about their personal lives throughout their relationship.

For now, fans are left waiting to see whether either star will address the end of their marriage.

Until then, the separation marks another high-profile celebrity breakup in what has already been a busy year for Hollywood couples.