Victor Wembanyana Pelted By Eggs Following Spurs’ Meltdown Against Knicks

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Thanks to the World Cup, thousands of Europeans are currently experiencing the best that the world of American sports has to offer.

Victor Wembanyama is not one of them.

Wemby’s San Antonio Spurs blew a 29-point lead against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, allowing the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history.

And to add insult to injury, the French behemoth learned the hard way that in New York, eggs aren’t always constrained to bodega bacon and cheese sandwiches.

Someone just perfectly threw an egg at Wemby LMFAOOO pic.twitter.com/yvPPzWZaAf — 🌧️ (@wstgoat7) June 11, 2026

Yes, some unruly Knicks fans pelted Wemby with eggs as he made his way from the team bus to his hotel last night.

There are some major perks to being 7’4″, and Wembanyama’s freakish frame is one of the factors that’s made him an absolute juggernaut on the court.

But there are downsides too:

It’s hard to find pants that fit, you have to sleep in a fetal position, you need a custom-made shower … oh, and it’s easy for egg-sassins to spot you in a crowd and subject you to a shell shower.

Victor Wembanyama speaks onstage during Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Maybe Wemby will have his revenge on the court when the series heads back to San Antonio for Game 5 on Saturday.

Or maybe the Knicks will cap off their historic playoff run by bringing home their first championship since 1973.

Whatever the case, hopefully we can all agree that this sort of behavior is not cool, and the Knicks fan who threw the eggs is a world-class douchebag.

A douchebag with good aim, obviously, but a douchebag nonetheless.