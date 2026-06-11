Taylor Swift Hugs Kylie Jenner Amid Kim Kardashian Feud Following Historic Knicks Win

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If there was ever an occasion for setting aside differences, this was it:

The New York Knicks came back from a 29-point deficit to defeat the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals last night.

And some of the biggest celebrities on the planet took to the court to celebrate the historic win — including ones who might normally give each other the cold shoulder.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Johan Cruijff Arena on July 05, 2024 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

As expected, Donald Trump was not on hand after being roundly booed during Game 3.

But Taylor Swift was seated courtside, right between the Haim sisters and Mariska Hargitay.

As usual, Kylie Jenner was there, alongside boyfriend Timothee Chalamet, a hardcore Knicks fan.

And in a development that few saw coming, Taylor and Kylie briefly embraced one another during the post-game celebration.

Social media users were quick to make note of the somewhat surprising interaction.

After all, Kylie happens to be the younger sister of Kim Kardashian, and Kim’s feud with Taylor has been simmering for what feels like several geological eras.

Yet here were Kylie and Taylor, hugging, smiling, and chatting like two people who weren’t connected to one of pop culture’s longest-running beefs.

Of course this was no time for nursing old grudges.

The moment occurred after the Knicks beat the Spurs 107-106 to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals.

The Knicks haven’t won a championship since 1973, and the post-game scene looked like the world’s most chaotic awards show.

Kylie turned around, spotted Taylor standing behind her, and immediately broke into a smile. The two exchanged a quick hug and a brief conversation before heading off in different directions.

Naturally, Swifties and Kardashian-watchers immediately began dissecting every frame.

Does this mean the feud is over? Not exactly.

Taylor has never suggested she’s ready to become best friends with Kim Kardashian, and nothing about one courtside hug indicates a sudden reconciliation.

But it does seem to suggest that Kylie has no interest in carrying on family drama that began nearly a decade ago.

And while Taylor’s interaction with Kylie generated plenty of buzz, she was already one of the night’s biggest attractions.

Fans packed Madison Square Garden hoping to witness a Knicks win, but no doubt many were also eager to catch a glimpse of Taylor, who arrived wearing a custom “Stevie Knicks” shirt in a nod to both the team and her longtime friend Stevie Nicks.

The appearance comes during an especially busy stretch for the singer, who has been making headlines thanks to speculation surrounding her upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce.

For now, though, the biggest takeaway from Game 4 might be this:

The Knicks are one win away from a championship.

And Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner are apparently on hugging terms.

Both developments seemed unlikely just a few weeks ago.