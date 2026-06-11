Kate Middleton Runs Into Famous Ex at Royal Wedding: Awkward?

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At this point, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been married for 15 years.

A lot has changed in that time. They’re parents of three. They’re next in line for the throne.

But you never forget an ex.

At a recent royal event, Kate came face-to-face with the man she dated just before William. Oh?

Catherine, Princess of Wales departs from the wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints’ Church on June 06, 2026. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Sometimes, you run into your ex at a (royal) wedding

Last weekend, Peter Phillips — cousin to Prince William — married Harriet Sperling.

The royal wedding took place at All Saints Church in Kemble, a village in the Cotswold district of Gloucestershire.

Yes, those are very British names. No, Gloucestershire is not the steak sauce.

Two of the guests at the nuptials were Rupert Finch and his wife, Lady Natasha.

Yes, it is significant — especially with William and Kate in attendance.

During her time at the University of St. Andrews, Kate was a freshman while Rupert was what we’d call a senior.

(The British don’t do freshman-sophomore-junior-senior but have various “forms” and at this point we’re too afraid to ask what that means.)

At that time, Kate and Rupert dated — however briefly.

It mattered enough that the sixth and final season of The Crown (years after it stopped being good) portrayed the relationship on screen.

Obviously, they ended up breaking up. She went on to date William, though the two were initially just friends.

That sounds potentially awkward. Was it?

Despite what one might imagine, there is no real reason to believe that this reunion of the exes was awkward.

This isn’t just because it’s been a couple of decades since they dated. Though that is, of course, a factor.

Even 15 years ago, when Kate and William married, things were cool.

Rupert was a guest at their royal wedding. Kate’s other ex, Willem Marx, was also present.

For that matter, William invited exes Arabella Musgrave, Jecca Craig, Olivia Hunt, and Carly Massy-Birch.

For his part, Rupert is also married to Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs, which is a lot of names for one aristocrat.

By the way, Kate also owns some of Natasha’s dresses — Natasha being the founder of Beulah London.

Way back in 2010, William proposed to Kate. She said yes.

The two have married, welcomed three children, and are in line to become king and queen as British insists upon continuing their monarchy for some reason.

It is refreshing to hear about exes handling each other’s presences with maturity and dignity.