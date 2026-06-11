Barbra Streisand Sparks Health Concerns With Abrupt Cancelation

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Barbra Streisand is a larger-than-life figure in pop culture.

Why did she skip Cannes this year, when she was due to receive an award?

The official story is that doctors asked her to stay home for the time being.

But a new report says that the aging superstar’s days in the spotlight may be over.

Barbra Streisand speaks onstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

‘I am sadly unable to attend’

When Streisand skipped the Cannes Film Festival, was it just a sign of things to come?

“On the advice of my doctors, as I continue recovering from a knee injury,” she announced as explanation.

Therefore, Streisand shared in her statement: “I am sadly unable to attend the Festival de Cannes this year.”

“But I am deeply honored to receive the honorary Palme d’Or,” she affirmed, “and had so been looking forward to celebrating the remarkable films of the 79th edition.”

Streisand continued: “I was also very much looking forward to spending time with colleagues whom I so admire — and, of course, returning to France, a place I have always loved.”

RadarOnline reports that there is allegedly more than her knee recovery at work.

“With Barbra’s resources, a bad knee alone would never stop this trip to France,” a source claimed.

“She flies private. She would have had medical staff, assistants, whatever she needed,” the insider listed.

According to the source: “This is much bigger than mobility issues.”

What is the real cause? It may be her big public appearance in March.

‘Right now the focus is Barbra’s health’

During the Academy Awards, an emotional Streisand honored the late Robert Redford.

Her tribute included singing several lines from the theme song of The Way We Were, a 1973 drama in which both starred.

The audience broke into thunderous applause.

However, online, people were less than kind about her Oscars performance. Some were even cruel.

As a result, it seems that her confidence in public appearances may have been shaken.

“The reaction shook her confidence badly,” a source described.

The insider added: “Barbra has always been incredibly sensitive and when she feels exposed or vulnerable, she disappears.”

That much is no secret. After all, The Streisand Effect is arguably better known than the Yentl star herself.

“Don’t expect another concert,” warned a second insider. “Right now the focus is Barbra’s health, her comfort, and protecting her from unnecessary stress that could kill her.”

She is 84 years old. But her age could also explain why doctors would prefer that she not cross any oceans or accept any awards while her knee recovers.