Caleb Flynn's Love Songs Written For Mistress Played at Murder Trial: Watch and Cringe

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The Caleb Flynn murder trial entered its sixth day today.

And we learned a lot more about the relationship between the former American Idol contestant and his mistress.

Apparently, Flynn had an awful lot to say to Alleigha Botner during their relationship.

And unfortunately for everyone involved, he apparently decided those feelings needed a soundtrack.

The mug shot of accused murderer Caleb Flynn. (Miami County Sheriff’s Department)

Flynn’s love songs for Botner were played in an Ohio courtroom Thursday as Flynn continues to stand trial for the alleged murder of his wife, Ashley Flynn.

The songs were reportedly created using artificial intelligence and were discovered on Flynn’s phone during the investigation into Ashley’s February death.

Joseph Wilhelm, a special agent with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, testified that investigators found audio files that appeared to have been AI-generated and connected to Flynn’s relationship with Botner (via The New York Post).

There were reportedly two versions of one song, performed in different keys, with lyrics matching notes found on Flynn’s phone.

And the lyrics? Well, they were certainly a choice.

One song included lines about the first time Flynn saw Botner and claimed it was “love at first sight.” Another referenced the “third of every month,” which Botner explained was connected to the beginning of their relationship.

As the song played in court, members of the gallery reportedly appeared visibly uncomfortable. Some struggled not to laugh, while others shook their heads.

Well, it was a unique ending today in Caleb Flynn's trial. Two AI-generated songs Flynn wrote for his mistress were played in the courtroom. Flynn wrote the lyrics, AI composed the songs and the voice. Many in the gallery had a hard time keeping a straight face pic.twitter.com/j7WNtm9vTS — Nate Eaton (@NateNewsNow) September 24, 2026

Even Flynn appeared tense, wiping his forehead with a napkin as the romantic masterpiece played.

Botner was asked what the song meant to her, and she explained that Flynn had written it to demonstrate how much he cared about her.

“Right now they mean nothing,” she said.

Botner testified that several of the lyrics were inspired by their secret meetings. She said Flynn would meet her in the mornings when he was supposedly going to the gym and would visit her home late at night.

She also said Flynn frequently referred to her as “my love” and his “once in a lifetime.”

That may have sounded romantic at the time.

In a murder trial, however, it lands considerably differently.

Caleb, 40, is accused of killing Ashley, 37, in their Ohio home in February and allegedly staging the crime scene to make it appear that an intruder was responsible. He has pleaded not guilty and maintained his innocence.

Botner has spent multiple days testifying about her affair with Flynn, including their more than 100,000 text messages and his alleged statements about Ashley.

The prosecution has argued that Flynn wanted to eliminate his wife so he could be with Botner.

The defense, meanwhile, has argued that Flynn’s ugly messages and promises to Botner don’t make him a murderer.

For now, jurors are left to sift through everything from alleged murder plans to secret tattoos to AI-generated love songs.

And somehow, the last item might be the most painfully awkward evidence of all.