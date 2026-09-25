Taylor Swift & Tom Cruise to Star in ‘Age-Gap Rom-Com’ Together?

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Recently, Taylor Swift schooled Tom Cruise on how football works as they caught one of her husband’s games together.

The 64-year-old actor has also publicly expressed interest in doing a film with her.

A new report describes the sort of project that Cruise may have in mind.

Could he and Swift be a perfect pair in an “old-school, age-gap rom-com” movie?

Taylor Swift attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame 55th Annual Induction and Awards Gala on June 11, 2026. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Would Tom Cruise and Taylor Swift make a cute on-screen couple?

According to a report from RadarOnline, Tom Cruise has a particular Taylor Swift collaboration in mind.

“Tom genuinely wants to find something he could do with Taylor,” the alleged inside source described, “and an old-school romantic comedy is one idea that has been talked about.”

The insider continued: “There is talk he is thinking it should be an age-gap romance featuring their characters, but done in a very ‘woke’ way.”

So, not with Woody Allen as a director. That’s a relief.

“The thinking would be a sophisticated, funny throwback to the kind of star-driven romantic comedies Hollywood used to make regularly, but with a modern edge,” the source detailed.

“Nothing is formally in development,” the insider clarified, “and there isn’t a script or deal.”

According to the source, “Tom simply thinks Taylor has extraordinary instincts.”

The insider continued: “And [he] believes there could be something interesting in putting two people from very different corners of entertainment together.”

That isn’t wrong. We of course cannot verify the report on the age-gap rom-com, but it sounds appealing.

More than once, a film starring an A-list actor and someone from a related industry, like music, has been a success. Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Mandy Moore, Cher, Whitney Houston, Madonna, and more have starred in iconic films.

Tom Cruise spoke publicly about his desire to work with Taylor Swift. That part isn’t unconfirmed.

“It would be amazing to work with her on anything,” he gushed to Buzzfeed UK.

“I make movies, you know, let’s go make a movie,” he suggested. “I think she’s such a talent in anything she does.”

Cruise gushed: “She’s absolutely brilliant. She’s a brilliant writer. Brilliant … her ability, you know, we were talking about… if she ever decided to direct, she could be a director of feature films.”

Elaborating, he cited: “I know she does her videos and she does a beautiful job.”

It is true that Swift’s music videos are almost singular in the industry.

We are unfortunately in an era where true music videos are a rarity. Yes, Troye Sivan or Lil Nas X might blow our minds every few years, but

Meanwhile, Swift alternates between subtle hints for fans to decode like she’s the Zodiac Killer and hitting fans over the head with a mallet of imagery and storytelling in her music videos.

A film in which she is one of the stars could be interesting. And there have been rumors of her appearing in certain roles before (how many times have we seen claims that she’ll play Dazzler in the MCU?), so this is worth considering.

For now, though, all that we know is that Cruise thinks that it would be neat to work with her. He’s probably right.