Amber Portwood Brags About Boning 'So Many' MTV Stars Back in the Day at 'The Craziest' Secret Parties

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Why was everyone “flocking” to bring Amber Portwood to wild, horny parties back in her MTV days?

The former Teen Mom star is thinking back to the early years of her reality stardom.

As soon as she somehow got the label of party animal, she was invited to wild parties with alleged A-listers, she says.

Amber boasts that she “had sex with so many motherf–kers,” including fellow MTV stars.

‘Teen Mom’ alum Amber Portwood gestures on her new YouTube show while discussing alleged wild celebrity parties. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Amber Portwood allegedly did very well for herself at secret celebrity parties

Taking to her new YouTube show, such as it is, Teen Mom alum Amber Portwood is spilling the alleged tea.

“I’ve had sex with so many motherf–kers from MTV,” she boasted. “It’s ridiculous.”

Amber continued: “And all [people] on television; it’s stupid.”

Thinking of her MTV days, she described: “You just get invited to the craziest things. Sometimes you don’t know who’s in front of you ’cause you’re so drunk or high and it’s dark as s–t.”

Amber added: “Then you figure it out within five minutes and you’re like, ‘Ah, OK. Over there? OK.”

“When I started getting introduced to all these underground parties, or all these parties in general,” Amber recalled.

She shared that “I would get the memo from a lot of people that, ‘Oh no, so and so from the shows, we’re not asking for them to come, because of certain reasons.'”

Amber shared: “They thought I was a partier.”

Her criminal history — the part about drugs, not the attacks on both of her baby daddies — would likely back up that characterization.

“That’s how they put me out there, as the partier, you know, in the beginning,” Amber guessed. “I think that’s why I got more [calls].”

Thinking back, Amber Portwood thinks that going to alleged celebrity parties helped her to better understand herself. (Image Credit: YouTube)

She used to ‘have a f–king ball’ at these parties

According to Amber Portwood, most of her friends were “crew and above.”

She said that they would go out and “just have a f–king ball” at these alleged parties, which took place in major cities from coast to coast and in between.

“They would literally ask me to come out to a party just for fun, without no cameras or nothing around,” Amber reminisced. “And I would just go.”

She claimed: “You don’t know exactly where you’re going. They’re buying you the tickets, first off. There’s been times where I went on planes and I didn’t even know which state I was going to because it was, like, that secretive or whatever.”

Just for the record, when you board a flight, you can tell at the gate, from the tickets, from attendants, and more exactly where the flight is going. It is possible that, hypothetically, a person who is under the influence might not pay attention to or notice these details.

Amber Portwood gestures in her barebones YouTubing room. (Image Credit: YouTube)

“I didn’t understand why I was the person, why everybody was flocking and trying to get me to go out and party with them, and bring me to all these big things,” Amber expressed … modestly?

“These big underground parties with people who I thought were absolutely A-list celebrities or big in whatever they did … Like, producers and directors and stuff like that. … a lot of musicians,” she claimed.

Amber then added that she didn’t want to name anyone or give people identifying details.

She claimed that these A-list stars were “doing things that I never would think they would ever do in front of people. [Being] naked, sex, drugs.”

Amber did admit that all of this helped her to better understand herself and her life because she “saw that people were just human.”

That’s actually very wise, which is not something that we are accustomed to hearing from Amber.