Milania Giudice Tells Mom Teresa to 'Shut the F--k Up,' Gets Confronted By Police In Bizarre Video

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Milania Giudice is having quite a year, and the latest family drama is raising more than a few eyebrows.

The 20-year-old daughter of The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice shared — and quickly deleted — a video showing herself in a heated exchange with her mother and older sister, Gia Giudice.

Adding an especially bizarre element to the situation? Multiple police officers were apparently nearby.

Teresa Giudice attends NatGeo’s “Tucci in Italy” New York Premiere on April 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

The brief clip appears to have been filmed at an airport, though it’s unclear exactly where the family was headed or why law enforcement was present.

“This is what we do now,” Milania repeatedly says in the video.

Teresa responds by repeatedly telling her daughter, “I love you.”

Gia then appears to attempt to calm the situation, telling Milania, “Let her do what she wants to do.”

That apparently did not help.

“Shut the f–k up!” Milania shouted, seemingly at Teresa.

And that’s where the video ends.

Unfortunately for anyone hoping for additional context, Milania’s now-deleted Instagram Story does not explain what sparked the confrontation or why police officers were standing nearby.

Page Six reports that it’s also unclear whether Teresa or Gia contacted law enforcement. Neither Milania nor her family has publicly explained the circumstances surrounding the encounter.

Of course, the timing is noteworthy.

Milania was arrested in May and charged with one count of simple assault following a domestic dispute. During a subsequent court hearing, a judge alleged that she knowingly caused bodily injury to another person by striking the individual in the head with her fist.

Milania later acknowledged that she “was not in a good area” of her life when the incident occurred and said she needed to learn from what happened.

She has since enrolled in anger management classes, and her next court date is scheduled for September 29.

The young reality star has also endured a devastating loss this summer following the death of her best friend, Victoria Zardoya, in a July accident.

So, while the latest video is certainly raising questions, there is still plenty that viewers don’t know about what happened behind the scenes.

For now, all we have is a short clip of Milania, Teresa, and Gia arguing, with police officers standing nearby and absolutely no explanation for why any of it was happening.

And now the internet is left to wonder what exactly went down before Milania hit “delete.”