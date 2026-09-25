Jay-Z Rape Accuser Exonerates Rapper, Apologizes to Beyoncé

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Almost two years ago, a law firm sued Jay-Z alleging that he teamed up with Diddy to rape their client when she was a child.

Now, that accuser is recanting the allegations again the famous rapper.

She is offering a full apology to the rapper and to his family, acknowledging the pain that her words caused.

The allegations are real — but she says that he was not involved.

Jay-Z attends the 2026 Met Gala. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Jay-Z’s accuser has exonerated h

Two years ago, a woman identified as Jane Doe filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Corey Carter.

In new documents, TMZ reports, she is recanting her allegations.

Her new filing asserts that there is “no truth” to any of her previous allegations.

“I understand my false accusations have caused Mr. Carter immense pain, suffering, and damage,” the court documents state.

Ms. Doe also acknowledged that this is pain “that can never be fully undone.”

According to the filing, Ms. Doe disclosed “mental health conditions” to her legal team before the December 2024 filing.

The original allegations, which she has now recanted, claim that Jay and Diddy raped her while an unnamed third celebrity watched.

“There is no truth to any of my claims against Mr. Carter,” she reiterated.

Just to clear the air, she attested that she has received no “financial compensation of any kind from Mr. Carter, or anyone acting on his behalf.”

To be clear, however, the woman says that she was a victim of sexual violence — but not at the hands of Beyoncé’s husband.

She is a victim — but misidentified her attacker

Ms. Doe’s new attorney, James Blair Newman Jr., spoke to TMZ about the dropped lawsuit against Jay-Z.

“Our client maintains that she was a victim of sexual assault,” Newman clarified.

“But she was entirely mistaken in her allegations identifying Mr. Carter,” the statement continued, “and those allegations were false.”

Newman reiterated: “Mr. Carter did not rape her, sexually assault her, engage in any inappropriate conduct towards her, and she has never met him.”

He added: “She sincerely and unconditionally apologizes to Mr. Carter and his family.”

False reports of rape are extremely rare — rarer even than rapists going to prison for their crimes, which is already a scarcity — but they can happen.

As in Ms. Doe’s case, it is more likely for someone who has been a victim of sexual abuse to blame the wrong person. For example, someone who was preyed upon by a trusted relative might “remember” another person as the culprit, as part of the subconscious mind protecting itself.

Another factor can, in rare cases, be fame or celebrity status. Accusing someone of sexual misconduct is rarely ruinous for the target (there are exceptions), but can easily ruin the life of the accuser. Especially when the accused is famous or powerful.

In this case, due to Ms. Doe’s specific circumstances, Jay-Z is no longer suing her now that she has recanted.

He is still going after the law firm that previously represented her.