Dolly Parton Day Celebrated from Coast to Coast

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In August, the world lost Dolly Parton, one of our greatest cultural treasures.

Exactly one month later, people across America are celebrating a day in her honor.

Dolly was a profoundly good person who meant so much to so many people.

From across the aisle and from coast to coast, we can all come together to honor her enduring legacy.

Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton attends the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards on April 3, 2016. (Photo Credit: David Becker/Getty Images)

Happy Dolly Parton Day!

In cities and states across the nation, Friday, September 25 is Dolly Parton Day.

The date was chosen as a nod to one of her most iconic songs.

“9 to 5” is a worker’s anthem, and Dolly not only starred in a film by that title, but was also a lifelong union member.

In the US, September 25 is abbreviated as “9/25,” like 9-to-5. We write it in this order because it matches the order in which we say dates aloud.

Other countries, where people might write the date as day-then-month, 25/9, might find this a little confusing.

Officially, the states of California and Ohio have declared this holiday statewide.

Cities and counties, such a some in Tennessee and Texas, have done this on the local level.

Major cities, such as New Orleans, New York, Portland (Oregon), and more have done the same.

State legislatures may meet at different times. In order for a holiday like this to be declared at the state level, in some cases, a law must be passed.

Passing such a bill in just a few weeks is not feasible for every state. Hopefully, next year, this will be official in all 50 States, plus in DC, Puerto Rico, Guam, and beyond.

What made her so special to so many people?

To be clear, Dolly Parton Day is not merely a day for people who enjoyed her music, her films, or Dollywood.

We already mentioned her importance, practical and symbolic, to workers and to trade unions.

But Dolly was also famously one of the most charitable people alive.

This was true decades ago and in her final years.

From her Imagination Library to funding local residents after the Pigeon Forge fires in 2016 to donating to Hurricane relief after Helene hit in 2024, people for miles felt her generous spirit and her famous kindness.

Dolly’s kindness extended beyond her charitable programs and her donations.

She was also just genuinely nice to people.

From her statements on Black Lives Matter to her lifelong support for LGBTQ+ folks, she made it clear that she was a good person, even during times — past and present — when these communities were in the crosshairs.

Dolly always managed to show her values without being partisan or even particularly political, turning down honors that she felt might have made her seem to be “picking sides” in our polarized time.

She meant the world to so many people, and it is privilege to have lived at the same time as Dolly.