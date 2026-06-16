Joseph Duggar: Judge Denies Request For Unsupervised Visits With His Kids

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More bad news for Joseph Duggar:

The embattled former reality star appeared in court via Zoom today, three months after he was arrested on child molestation charges.

And as Us Weekly reports, the judge in his case denied Joseph’s request for unsupervised visits with his four children.

Joseph Duggar has been arrested for the alleged molestation of a 9-year-old girl. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Joseph is facing charges in both Bay County, Florida and his home state of Arkansas, where he has been indicted for child endangerment.

(Upon searching Joseph’s home after his arrest, investigators determined that he and wife Kendra Duggar were in the habit of locking their children in their bedrooms as punishment.)

Defense attorney, Albert Sauline, argued that it would be “a little unusual” for a criminal case in Florida to impact Joseph’s ability to see his kids, when said kids were not the alleged victims in the Florida case.

The judge saw things differently, as did assistant state attorney Joao Paulo Ferreira, who noted that Children and Family Services in Arkansas would be more than willing to supervise contact with Joseph’s children.

That might not bode well for prosecutors’ willingness to work with Joe’s attorneys as the legal process continues.

Meanwhile, the financial troubles facing Joseph and Kendra Duggar appear to be mounting.

According to a new report from People, Kendra has listed one of the family’s Arkansas properties for sale as her husband prepares for a trial that could send him to prison for the rest of his life.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Siloam Springs is reportedly being offered for $407,900. The property sits on more than an acre of land and had previously been occupied by members of Kendra’s family.

Joseph and Kendra reportedly evicted the tenants after her parents sided with Joseph’s accuser.

According to recordings of jail phone calls obtained by People, Joseph and Kendra spoke in March about whether it would make more sense to sell the property or keep it as a rental source of income in the event Joseph is convicted and incarcerated.

At the time, the couple was already facing significant financial pressure.

Kendra had reportedly been selling personal belongings and converting family properties into rentals in an effort to raise money after Joseph’s arrest and subsequent $600,000 bond.

Kendra is also facing child endangerment charges, which could land her in prison for up to four years.

Needless to say, it appears as though the couple is beginning to feel the pressure of their mounting woes, which makes sense, especially after they bore witness to the fate that befell Joseph’s brother.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.