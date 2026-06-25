Jenny ‘JWoww’ Farley & Zack Carpinello MARRIED in Surprise Wedding …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Wow! JWoww is married!

Jersey Shore star Jenni Farley invited dozens of guests to what they believed was a screening of her film.

It was not really a screening.

It was, instead, a surprise wedding.

Zack Carpinello and Jenni â€œJWOWWâ€ Farley attend the MTV’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation Celebration Dinner on May 07, 2026. (Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

‘The goal was creating memories’

50 people showed up on Wednesday, June 24 to what they believed would be a special screening of Nanny Cam.

The invitations, the red carpet entrance, and more hoodwinked the guests into buying it.

Instead, Jenni Farley and Zack Carpinello had entrapped their loved ones into watching them exchange vows.

“We weren’t interested in throwing the biggest wedding possible,” Farley told People.

“We wanted an unforgettable moment shared with our closest family and friends,” she explained. “The goal was creating memories, not creating a production.”

“The surprise element, the family focus, and the intimate guest list all allowed us to create something personal and meaningful,” Farley continued.

Guests arrived at Madison Modern Social in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

It turns out that the local mayor welcomed guests. The mayor also announced the surprise — that this was a wedding — and even officiated the nuptials.

“We’ve spent months keeping this secret, creating invitations, planning the movie-themed details, and building the surprise,” the couple shared together.

“Seeing our family and friends go from thinking they’re attending a special screening for Nanny Cam to realizing they’re actually at our wedding will be a moment we’ll never forget,” the newlyweds continued.

‘This wedding is about our family’

In addition to the surprise, Farley and Carpinello held the actual wedding ceremony at a restaurant.

They explained that their goal was simply to “focus on the moment itself instead of the pressure and expense that often comes with weddings.”

That goes for the guests, as well. There’s way more pressure in preparing for a wedding than there is, well, most other events.

“This wedding is about our family, not just the two of us,” the newlyweds affirmed.

“We wanted the day to celebrate not only our love story,” they explained, “but also the family we’ve built together over the last seven years.”

JWoww and Carpinello actually grew up just one town apart from one another.

However, it took many years before they actually began dating. Because, you know, they’re adults now. (Also, they are 10 years apart, which does not make for a romantic prom story in either direction.)

In 2021, Farley turned 36.

Carpinello proposed to her on top of the Empire State Building. As you may have gathered, she said yes.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!