David Clayton-Thomas Cause of Death: Blood, Sweat and Tears Singer Mourned By Music World

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of music today.

David Clayton-Thomas, the lead singer of Blood, Sweat & Tears and the songwriter behind the classic hit “Spinning Wheel,” has died.

He was 84 years old.

David Clayton-Thomas, lead vocalist with the American rock group ‘Blood, Sweat and Tears’, on stage during a live concert performance, circa 1974. (Photo by Steve Morley/Redferns/Getty Images)

News of Thomas’ death comes courtesy of his publicist, who revealed that the singer passed away peacefully on June 24 at a hospital in Toronto (via Variety).

No cause of death has been announced.

Clayton-Thomas was the voice of Blood, Sweat & Tears during the band’s most successful era, helping transform the jazz-rock group into one of the biggest acts of the late ’60s and early ’70s.

His powerful vocals were featured on enduring hits such as “Spinning Wheel,” “And When I Die,” and “You’ve Made Me So Very Happy.”

Born David Henry Thomsett in England in 1941, Clayton-Thomas moved to Canada as a child.

His early life was marked by hardship. According to multiple accounts, he left home as a teenager and spent years struggling with homelessness and legal troubles before discovering music and teaching himself to play guitar.

That unlikely path eventually led him to New York, where an encounter with singer-songwriter Judy Collins helped change the course of his career.

Soon afterward, he joined Blood, Sweat & Tears, stepping into a band that was searching for a new identity. The chemistry was immediate.

The group’s self-titled 1968 album became a massive success, selling millions of copies and earning five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year. Remarkably, it beat The Beatles’ “Abbey Road” for the top Grammy honor.

Clayton-Thomas also wrote “Spinning Wheel,” which became the band’s signature song and remains one of the defining tracks of the era.

Blood, Sweat & Tears went on to headline Woodstock, dominate radio airwaves, and help popularize the horn-driven rock sound that would influence countless bands.

Despite the band’s enormous success, controversies and constant touring eventually took their toll. Clayton-Thomas left the group in 1972, though he would later return for additional stints before focusing on a solo career that spanned decades.

He released numerous solo albums and continued performing well into his later years.

Our condolences go out to David Clayton-Thomas’ loved ones during this enormously difficult time