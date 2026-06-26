Jamal Morton: Parenting Influencer Announces Death of 2-Year-Old Daughter

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We have tragic news to report from the world of social media today.

Popular parenting influencer Jamal Morton is mourning the unimaginable loss of his youngest child.

The social media personality, known online as J’Amore or Mr. Jay, revealed this week that his 2-year-old daughter, Sadé Rose Morton, died after drowning in the family’s backyard swimming pool on Father’s Day.

An in-ground pool in a backyard. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for Everything But The House)

Morton shared the heartbreaking news in an emotional Instagram tribute, telling his millions of followers that he would be stepping away from social media as he grieves.

“I lost my daughter,” Morton wrote.

“She thought she was a big girl and could swim all by herself. She walked out of the house and got into the pool where she drowned.”

“Losing a child is a pain I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy. I hate to make this post but y’all won’t be seeing me for a while. I have to take a break.”

He continued with a heartbreaking message to his daughter.

“I hope heaven is real because I can’t imagine you being all alone by yourself. So God, if you’re real, please watch over my baby. Rest in peace, my sweet angel. Daddy loves you forever, Rose.”

The influencer, who has amassed millions of followers across TikTok, Instagram and Facebook through comedy videos and parenting content, frequently featured Sadé Rose in his social media posts.

According to a fundraiser shared following the tragedy, Morton and his wife, Jessica, said they plan to move because the home has become too painful to remain in.

“We have to move away because we can’t live in that house anymore, and I don’t think I’ll ever be able to work anytime soon,” Morton wrote while asking supporters for help with funeral and relocation expenses.

Sadé Rose was the youngest of the couple’s nine children.

Photos shared by Morton in recent months documented her second birthday celebration as well as milestones such as taking her first steps.

Just hours before the drowning, Morton had posted a Father’s Day tribute featuring his children, including his youngest daughter.

“On behalf of Jamal Morton and his family, we would like to thank everyone who has reached out with prayers, love, and support during this incredibly difficult time,” reads a statement posted on Morton’s Instagram page on Friday.

“The Morton family is grieving a profound loss and respectfully asks for privacy and compassion as we navigate this moment together,” the statement continues.

“While Jamal has shared much of his life publicly as a creator and influencer, it is important to remember that behind the content is a real family experiencing real pain.

“At this time, there is a significant amount of speculation and misinformation circulating online. We kindly ask the public and media to refrain from sharing unverified information. Any false or defamatory reporting may be addressed through the appropriate channels.”

Our thoughts are with Morton, his wife Jessica, and their family during this incredibly difficult time.