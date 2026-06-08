Savannah Guthrie Breaks Down Over Mom’s Disappearance In Heartbreaking Post: …

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It’s been over four months since Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her home in Tucson.

And for daughter Savannah Guthrie, the pain remains as raw as ever.

Savannah took to social media over the weekend with an emotional message about Nancy Guthrie, whose disappearance continues to haunt her family more than 120 days after she was reported missing.

Savannah Guthrie speaks onstage during Savannah Guthrie in Conversation with Hoda Kotb: Reflections on Faith at 92NY on February 22, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The Today show anchor shared a photo of a religious painting depicting Jesus Christ’s ascension, and she added a deeply personal caption.

“Oh my, my soul, it cries out,” the message read.

Savannah then added a simple but devastating plea, writing, “Bring her home.”

The yellow heart emoji accompanying the post carried special significance.

Since Nancy’s disappearance in February, the color yellow has become a symbol of hope for the Guthrie family and the Tucson community that has rallied around them with ribbons, flowers, and public displays of support.

(Instagram)

When Nancy was reported missing on February 1, authorities were quick to reveal that she did not leave voluntarily and that she appeared to have been abducted.

The investigation remains active, though officials have acknowledged the case has become increasingly complex as the months drag on.

Savannah stepped away from her duties at NBC in the immediate aftermath of her mother’s disappearance, spending weeks with siblings Annie and Camron Guthrie as the family searched desperately for answers.

She returned to Today in April but has continued to use her platform to keep attention focused on the case.

The journalist has repeatedly shared messages of faith and hope throughout the ordeal, including a Mother’s Day tribute in which she vowed that her family would never stop searching.

Nancy Guthrie is still missing, several months after being taken from her home. (YouTube)

Despite countless investigative hours, DNA analysis, surveillance footage reviews, and thousands of public tips, no arrests have been announced, and Nancy’s whereabouts remain unknown.

The FBI continues to assist local authorities, while the family is still offering a $1 million reward for information that could help bring her home.

As the heartbreaking milestones continue to pass, Savannah’s latest message serves as a reminder that behind the headlines is a daughter still waiting for answers.

And after four agonizing months, her plea remains unchanged: Bring her home.