Ariana Grande Laughs Off NSFW Wardrobe Malfunction with ‘Showgirls’ Throwback …

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There have been a lot of important but ultimately non-productive conversations about Ariana Grande’s body recently.

This week, there was a very different talk.

Ariana accidentally posted her own wardrobe malfunction — not a slip but full-on nudity, whoops!

She had a sense of humor about it, posting a throwback featuring longtime friend Liz Gillies as a tongue-in-cheek reference to the slip.

Ariana Grande arrives at the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards on January 04, 2026. (Photo Credit: Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic)

Whoops!

On Tuesday, June 23, Ariana unwittingly shared a wardrobe malfunction to her Instagram Story.

The now-deleted photo, which you can view below, showed her crouching down to pet a dog.

Ariana’s red and white gingham dress fell forward in the process, which accidentally exposed her left breast.

This was not mere unintended cleavage or sideboob, but actual nudity. Top-only, but still.

It was an accident. It does not appear that Ariana intended to #FreeTheNipple. She was just petting a great dog.

Ariana has hundreds of millions of Instagram followers.

Her Story post did not go unnoticed.

As Ari’s stans and her lustful admirers and others still circulated the image, it got back to the actress and singer.

In response, she posted a tongue-in-cheek reference to the exposure — a throwback clip of her with Victorious co-star and longtime friend Liz Gillies. (They appeared together on Broadway before Nickelodeon, fyi.)

In the scene, the two reenacted a Showgirls conversation.

ariana posting a clip from this reenactment of showgirls she did with liz gillies is iconic. here is an extended clip of ari and liz acting out scenes 😭 pic.twitter.com/vkkE2upajB — susie (@susieetweets) June 24, 2026

‘They’re really beautiful’

Showgirls is a 1995 erotic thriller (remember before prudes were running almost everything, when films could be erotic?) and a cult classic.

Ariana and Liz dressed as Nomi Malone and Cristal Connors for Halloween 2023.

“You have great t-ts. They’re really beautiful,” Liz praised, reciting part of the scene.

Ariana replied with a nonchalant: “Thank you.”

Simply put, she’s laughing off the accidental whole-boob-slip because, really, what else can you do?

JADE, CAT E ROBBIE! Nossos Victorious seguem vivíssimos A MAIOR AMIZADE Q EXISTE! Ai mds eu amo tanto eles 🥹 Ariana Grande compartilhou um novo registro ao lado de Liz Gillies e Matt Bennett no backstage da Eternal Sunshine Tour.



[image or embed] — Nay (@dhnjr.bsky.social) June 24, 2026 at 11:15 AM

Unfortunately, it is impossible to ethically discuss Ariana, and particularly her body, without touching upon the malnourished elephant in the room.

Ari appears to be wasting away. She does not merely look slender or small (though she is, and always has been, both), but genuinely gaunt.

In 2020, some advocates predicted that the ultra-thin aesthetics of the aughts would return. They have been proven correct, with disordered eating and the medicalized starvation of GLP-1s coming back in a big way.

Now, commenting under her posts is unlikely to “snap her out” of her current crisis. Harassing someone who is ill does not make them better. At best, it makes them annoyed.

We continue to hope for the very best for Ariana. She is a treasure and she deserves to be healthy and safe.