Luigi Mangione Pursing ‘Extreme Emotional Disturbance’ Defense: What Does It …

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Accused murderer and confirmed folk hero Luigi Mangione appeared in court again this week.

His attorneys revealed that they intend to put forward an affirmative defense: Extreme Emotional Disturbance.

If successful, Luigi could potentially be convicted and get out in his early 30s.

But it’s possible that this is a gambit to put UnitedHealthCare on trial. If so, he might get out even sooner.

Luigi Mangione departs Manhattan Criminal Court on December 23, 2024. (Photo Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

What is Extreme Emotional Disturbance?

On Wednesday, June 17, Luigi appeared in court alongside his attorneys.

There, his lawyers told the judge that he hopes to use an unusual but familiar defense at his trial: Extreme Emotional Disturbance.

Simply put, an EED defense is an affirmative defense, in which a defendant says that they committed an act during an altered state of consciousness.

This would mean that Luigi (allegedly) committed an act of voluntary manslaughter.

If the jury agrees with the defense’s case, this would mean a conviction — and a minimum sentence of five years. (The maximum sentence would be more like 25 years.)

Assuming that the judge permits this defense strategy, this would play out in court by effectively putting UnitedHealthCare on trial.

The core argument would be that the company’s egregious conduct prompted Luigi to have a psychological break.

In court, they would have to show that Luigi had a plausible yet extreme emotional reaction to denied healthcare claims alongside his lasting pain.

However, Luigi will also be facing murder charges in federal court — where the Extreme Emotional Disturbance defense is unavailable.

Nothing about his attorneys’ comments in court on Wednesday suggested what their planned defensive strategy would be in federal court.

What is the broader strategy here?

If successful, Extreme Emotional Disturbance arguments could get Luigi anywhere from 5 to 25 years behind bars. (That’s what First Degree Manslaughter will land you in New York.)

So why, some ask, would he try this defense first instead of simply saying that he’s been framed by a bloodthirsty police force under intense political pressure?

Is the prosecution’s case airtight in proving that he did the deed? That would be surprising, considering.

It is also possible that his team hopes that his affirmative defense will end, not with the jury siding with him, but with jury nullification.

Simply put, someone sitting there hearing how awful UnitedHealthCare is might just vote to acquit him, no matter what evidence is presented.

At this point, we should acknowledge that Extreme Emotional Disturbance defense strategies do have a partially ugly history.

Yes, they can apply to sympathetic situations, such as someone who sees a loved one being attacked and then kills the attacker. But EED has also been used in “gay panic” and “trans panic” defenses, as well as in racist and other bigoted ways.

Those instances are problematic because the victims of those crimes were innocent, the only “emotional disturbance” being the perpetrator’s bigotry.

Luigi isn’t accused of killing an innocent person, however, but a for-profit healthcare CEO. That’s arguably as far from an innocent person as you can get.

Tens of millions of Americans view Luigi favorably. Finding jurors who haven’t already formed a strong opinion on this young man will be an unenviable task.