Emilie Kiser Opens Up About Forgiving Husband Following Drowning Death of Son

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Back in May of 2025, Emilie Kiser’s 3-year-old son, Trigg, lost his life six days after he fell into her in-ground pool and drowned.

Now, more than a year after that heartbreaking loss, Kiser is opening up about one of the most difficult parts of her grief journey.

The social media influencer appeared on Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast this week, marking her first interview since Trigg’s passing 13 months ago.

Avery Woods and Emilie Kiser attend the Poppi Soda’s Back Beach Bash at Gurney’s Montauk on July 28, 2023 in Montauk, New York. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Poppi)

During the emotional conversation, Kiser spoke candidly about her decision to forgive her husband, Brady Kiser, who was home with the couple’s children when the tragedy occurred.

According to Emilie, reaching that point required her to confront a painful realization.

“This could have just as easily been me in Brady’s position,” she said.

At the time of the incident, Emilie was not at home. Brady was caring for both Trigg and the couple’s newborn son, Teddy.

Kiser acknowledged that her empathy for her husband did not erase the reality of what happened.

Brady was taking care of our newborn child. When I left for dinner that night, he was de-thawing my breast milk, trying to get Teddy settled, a 5-week-old baby,” Emilie explained.

“That doesn’t excuse anything. It doesn’t excuse what happened. It doesn’t excuse any of the series of events after that,” she continued.

Still, she said recognizing the ways circumstances could have unfolded differently helped her develop compassion for her husband during an unimaginable period of grief.

“But taking that accountability, along with all the other things I know I could have changed, gave me so much true, deep, real, raw empathy for him of, this could have been me.”

Kiser admitted there was a time when she wondered if her marriage would survive the devastating loss.

She said that even if their roles had been reversed, she would have hoped for forgiveness because she knows neither parent intended for the tragedy to happen.

“That’s exactly how I feel for Brady,” she said. “I really just have so much empathy and love for him.”

The influencer also praised her husband for the way he has handled the family’s grief.

“He is so strong,” she said, adding that she is “really proud of us” and the way they have navigated the loss together.

Our thoughts are with Emilie and Brady as they continue to navigate their healing journey together.