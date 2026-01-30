Luigi Mangione Will Not Face Death Penalty; Judge In Murder Case Tosses Two Federal …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Luigi Mangione learned today that he will not be fighting for his life when his case goes to trial.

Mangione was arrested late last year for the murder of UnitedHealthCare CEO Bryan Thompson.

He’s currently behind bars awaiting trial, and he learned today that he’s no longer at risk of receiving the death penalty.

Luigi Mangione is escorted by police as he arrives for a hearing as his lawyers push to have his state murder charges dismissed in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, at Manhattan Criminal Court on September 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

According to a report from NBC News, U.S. District Judge Margaret M. Garnett dismissed two of the four federal counts against Mangione: murder through the use of a firearm, and a related firearms offense.

The former charge was the only one against Mangione that carried a potential death sentence.

He’ll still be tried for two federal stalking counts, which each carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In rendering her decision, Judge Garnett explained that the murder through the use of a firearm charge did not fit the case, as it had to be used in tandem with a “crime of violence,” which the stalking charge against Mangione is not.

In this handout photo released by the Altoona Police Department, Luigi Mangione is seen in a holding cell after being taken into custody on December 9, 2024 in Altoona, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Altoona Police Department via Getty Images)

She admitted that her decision may come off as a bit arcane, but she insisted that she’s following the letter of the law.

“The analysis contained in the balance of this opinion may strike the average person — and indeed many lawyers and judges — as tortured and strange, and the result may seem contrary to our intuitions about the criminal law,” Garnett wrote.

“But it represents the Court’s committed effort to faithfully apply the dictates of the Supreme Court to the charges in this case,” the federal judge continued, adding, “The law must be the Court’s only concern.”

In comments delivered outside the courtroom, Mangione attorney Karen Agnifilo praised the judge’s “incredible decision.”

Luigi Mangione attends a hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court on February 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Hirsch – Pool/Getty Images)

“We’re all very relieved,” Agnifilo added.

The prosecution previously dropped its terrorism charges against Magione.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges against him.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.