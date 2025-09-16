Luigi Mangione No Longer Facing Absurd State ‘Terrorism’ Charges, Judge Rules

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Luigi Mangione is no longer facing two of the more serious charges against him.

A New York court ruled that the two state “terrorism” charges clearly did not apply to his alleged crime.

Last December, authorities arrested Mangione and accused him of shooting a healthcare CEO.

He’s still facing multiple serious charges. But not so many charges, now.

Luigi Mangione is escorted by police as he arrives for a hearing in September 2025. (Photo Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Some good news for Luigi Mangione (and his millions of supporters)

On Tuesday, September 16, the court dismissed two of the New York state charges against Luigi Mangione.

One of those charges was of murder in the first degree in furtherance of an act of terrorism.

The other was of murder in the second degree as a crime of terrorism.

As you might imagine, judge Gregory Carro’s explanation more or less came down to words mean things.

“The [terrorism] statute cannot be interpreted so broadly so as to cover individuals or groups who are not normally viewed as ‘terrorists,'” the court explained.

Additionally, the court drew a clear division between the crime of which Mangione is accused — the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson — and instances of actual terrorism.

“The defendant’s targeted killing of one individual — although abhorrent and despicable — is not comparable,” the court emphasized.

Again, words mean things.

Luigi Mangione attends a hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court on February 21, 2025. (Photo Credit: Steven Hirsch – Pool/Getty Images)

Disliking a predatory industry is not the same thing as coercing a population

The judge went on to detail that prosecutors seem to have conflated Luigi Mangione and his apparent dislike of UnitedHealthcare — a common sentiment — with terrorism.

Which is not how this works.

“While the defendant was clearly expressing an animus toward UHC, and the health care industry generally,” the court explained.

The judge’s reasoning continued: “It does not follow that his goal was to intimidate or coerce a civilian population.”

To be clear, the accused shooter — who, despite the presumption of innocence, has attained folk hero status across the United States since December — is still on the hook for multiple charges.

He still faces murder in the second degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and more.

The Trump regime is also gunning for Mangione, hoping to try him on a federal murder charge and then execute him.

In December 2024, authorities shackled and transported Luigi Mangione with the exact same vibe as if they’d captured Spider-Man. (Photo Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Despite this good news, he can still use the public support

Following his appearance in Manhattan court, Luigi Mangione returned to jail.

Crowds had gathered outside of the courthouse to cheer him on.

Whether affirming his innocence or proposing an affirmative defense, supporters showered him with love and shared cries of “Free Luigi!”