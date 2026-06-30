‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Layla Taylor Comes Out as Bisexual, …

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This years has been full of epic highs and lows for the cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

One of the high points came on Monday.

Layla Taylor has come out as bisexual. Congratulations!

She also revealed that she’s dating a woman — though, for the moment, her identity remains under wraps.

‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star Layla Taylor appeared on the ‘On Purpose’ podcast with Jay Shetty on June 29, 2026. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Congratulations!

On Monday, June 29, Layla used the final days of Pride Month 2026 to come out on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast.

“I’m gay and I’m bi and date women and men,” she shared.

As a reminder, “gay” is also an umbrella term in the LGBTQ+ community, especially in the decades when “queer” was an unreclaimed slur.

Layla detailed that she is currently in the “talking to” phase with a woman.

She even shared that the woman got the ball rolling simply by “liking” one of her social media photos.

Without identifying her, Layla described the woman as “emotionally aware” and praised her as “very patient” overall.

“She’s just been very understanding and letting me take this at my own pace because it is just still foreign to me and it is so new,” she shared. “[It’s the] level of understanding and just being there for me.”

Layla elaborated: “It’s just something that I honestly didn’t really know how to formally address for a long period of my life.”

She admitted that she would “underplay[ed]” her sexuality “for a long period” of her life. Layla is now 25.

Now, Layla says, she is “finally in the era” of wanting to “show every part of Layla to the world.” Good for her!

As she recalls, Layla Taylor only participated in Mormonism as an effort to blend in while living in a predominantly white, predominantly Mormon community. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Happy Pride!

“I’m very proud now to be out,” Layla expressed.

In terms of realizing that she was bisexual, she shared that she has “always had these thoughts” but “already stood out so much to” others by “being a little Black girl … in a very predominantly white area.”

Layla reflected: “I kind of laugh about it now because I would be watching shows like ‘Pretty Little Liars’ and I would watch, like, Shay Mitchell kissing a girl. I was like, ‘Wait, why is that hot?’”

Shay Mitchell’s character’s early storyline was being an at-first closeted but soon out character on the teen drama series.

Layla admitted that she didn’t have much in the way of “queer representation” in her real life. In some ways, being in a desert with nothing but heterosexuality at every turn can feel just as isolating as outright bigotry.

“It wasn’t necessarily that I had … pressure to not do that,” Layla acknowledged.

“I just didn’t have people around me that modeled that,” she shared.

This phenomenon is why so many friend groups find that more and more of them come out. Closeted people find out folks and other closeted individuals as safer to be around until they’re comfortable coming out.

Meanwhile, Layla also shared that she didn’t give her fellow The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives castmates a head’s up before her podcast.

She’ll talk to them in person when she next sees them. But she figured that this wasn’t really quick text material.

Congratulations, Layla! Happy Pride!