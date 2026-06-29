Daveigh Chase Died of AIDS, Medical Examiner’s Report Reveals

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UPDATE: Daveigh Chase’s cause of death has now been confirmed as complications from AIDS.

According to People and other outlets, chronic polysubstance use was also a factor.

The Cleveland Clinic defines the latter condition as “using more than one substance and following a pattern of use that affects your health and quality of life.”

Read on for original coverage of this tragic situation:

Actress Daveigh Chase arrives at the official launch party for the most anticipated video game of the year, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, at the Belasco Theatre on November 8, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Getty Images for Bethesda)

We have tragic news to report out of Hollywood today:

Daveigh Chase — the gifted actress who wowed audiences in films like The Ring, Donnie Darko, and Lilo & Stitch — has passed away.

She was just 35 years old.

News of Chase’s death comes courtesy of Chase’s boyfriend, Ray Hernandez, who also confirmed her cause of death in a statement to TMZ:

“Daveigh died Tuesday from meningitis and an infection in her blood, which caused her to have septic issues and led to her body shutting down,” Hernandez told the outlet.

Insiders report that Chase had been hospitalized earlier this month for malnutrition.

In addition to her work on screen, Chase was also one of Hollywood’s most highly regarded voice actors.

In addition to voicing one of the title characters in Lilo & Stitch, she starred as Chihiro in the English-language version of the Japanese animated classic Spirited Away.

Chase also racked up dozens of television credits over the course of her career, appearing on hit shows like ER and Big Love, where she played Rhonda Volmer in 32 episodes.

Across social media today, family, friends, and a legion of adoring fans are paying tribute to a star taken much, much too soon:

“I hope her family finds peace knowing that she isn’t suffering now. Meningitis and blood infection isn’t easy. Sending positive vibes,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

“If this heartbreaking news is true, may Daveigh Chase be remembered not just for the characters she brought to life, but for the impact her work had on millions who grew up watching it,” another chimed in, adding:

“Life is painfully fragile. Cherish the people you love while you still can.”

A third user referenced the recent deaths of singer Oliver Tree and Love Island producer James Barker, noting that June has been an unusually tragic month in the entertainment industry:

“Seems like we lost a lot of stars this month. Gaspi and Oliver, the Brazil girl, James Barker and so on. So sad about this. May her soul rest in peace and her family comforted,” they wrote.

Our condolences go out to Daveigh Chase’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.