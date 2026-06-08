Kyle Cooke Reportedly Getting Serious With Salley Carson Following Amanda Batula Split

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Well, that didn’t take long.

Just months after his split from Amanda Batula became public, Summer House star Kyle Cooke is reportedly spending time with another familiar face from the Bravo universe.

According to multiple sources, Cooke and Southern Charm star Salley Carson have been hooking up. And the relationship might be getting serious.

Kyle Cooke attends Barry’s 100th Studio Milestone Celebration with Loud Luxury in NYC at LAVAN Midtown on February 26, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Barry’s)

A source close to the situation tells Us Weekly that while the romance is still new, there’s undeniable chemistry between the pair.

“It’s new and casual, but he’s really into her and they’ve been having fun,” says the insider.

“They’ve only hung out a few times but get along really well. They have a lot of chemistry.”

On Friday, Kyle and Salley were reportedly spotted hanging out in a bar in Charleston.

“The group appeared to be getting along,” said one witness. “They have chemistry. It looked like they had fun and enjoyed each other’s company.”

The rumors have been bubbling beneath the surface for months, but they gained new momentum after Kyle addressed questions about Salley during the latest installment of the Summer House Season 10 reunion.

When host Andy Cohen asked whether anything had happened between them, Kyle initially seemed reluctant to confirm the rumors. But his castmates weren’t about to let him off the hook.

Lindsay Hubbard and Ciara Miller claimed that he made out with Salley “on the night of the Summer House premiere,” but Kyle noted that the hookup actually happened the night before.

Ciara Miller noted that she immediately contacted Amanda after learning about the makeout sesh because she found the situation so surprising.

“When I found that out, I immediately called Amanda [Batula], and I told her that Kyle was making out with Salley, and I thought that that was crazy,” Ciara explained.

“I thought it was absurd. It’s insane. I’m just making an example of how good of a friend I was to you and how you’re a friend to me. I just want to point that out.”

These days, of course, Amanda is dating West Wilson, Ciara’s ex-boyfriend — hence why she’s stressing what a loyal friend she was to Batula.

At the time, Kyle and Amanda were already separated, though much of the fallout from their marriage was still playing out publicly.

Now, sources say Kyle and Salley have continued seeing each other.

An insider told Us Weekly that the two have hung out several times and that Kyle is “really into” Salley. Another source described the situation as casual for now but noted that the pair appear to genuinely enjoy each other’s company.

The rumors have only intensified amid reports that Kyle may have traveled to Charleston and even met Salley’s parents, though neither star has publicly confirmed that claim.

Of course, Bravo fans know that Kyle has also been linked to other reality stars since his breakup. During the reunion, he addressed reports involving former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King, insisting that their interaction amounted to little more than a brief kiss and conversation.

Meanwhile, neither Salley nor Kyle has officially labeled their relationship.

But between the reunion revelations, the public sightings, and the growing number of insider reports, it’s safe to say that fans will be watching closely to see whether this Bravo crossover becomes something more serious.