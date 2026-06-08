Andy Cohen: There Could Be a Transgender Real Housewife, But ...

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The Real Housewives franchise has definitely grown and improved over the years.

But is a transgender Housewife in its future?

Bravo has featured trans cast members before, but the majority of Housewives have been straight and white — and, to date, all have been cisgender.

Andy Cohen says that a trans Housewife could happen. But only on one condition.

Bravo host Andy Cohen answers questions at the Newport Beach TV Festival. (Image Credit: Jason Delgado/YouTube)

Could there be a trans Housewife some day?

On Friday, June 5, the quintessential Bravolebrity won a Variety’s Creative Impact in TV Award at the Newport Beach TV Festival.

There, he took a question about whether a transgender woman will ever be a Housewife on any part of the franchise.

Andy started his answer by saying that he would not “plant” a trans woman on the cast of any Housewives show.

Bravo has, in the past, attempted to “shake up” casts with specific types of people joining the casts. This has gone over well sometimes, and backfired other times.

Andy would prefer for a trans woman to become a Housewife organically.

“I think if there was a trans Housewife who was friends with other Housewives, that would be the way,” Andy proposed.

“You wouldn’t want it to be stunt,” he explained.

Stunt casting can negatively impact the show, the audience, and especially the person cast.

“You know, you wouldn’t want it to be, like, ‘Let’s cast into this,'” Andy reasoned.

He emphasized: “If someone was friends with that person then that would be great.”

At the Newport Beach TV Festival, Andy Cohen listens to a fan question. (Image Credit: Jason Delgado/YouTube)

Which Housewife might bring a trans ‘Friend of’ onto the franchise?

A number of Housewives have first been a “Friend of” before joining the franchise as a Full Housewife.

But who would most likely have a trans friend who wants to appear on reality TV?

Andy admitted that he has “no clue.”

Bravo has cast other LGBTQ+ cast members, from Jenna Lyons to Racquel Chevremont to Brandi Glanville.

And those are just Housewives. Heather Dubrow has a trans son. Vanderpump Rules debuted Billie Lee, a trans woman, back in 2017.

While trans Housewives could be in the franchise’s future, fans hoping for men — be they trans or cisgender — should probably not expect to have their wishes granted.

“You know, I’ve talked about this, but, in an early season of ‘Jersey’ there was a conversation about maybe casting” a man, Andy recalled.

“Caroline and Dina [Manzo] have a gay brother [Jaime Laurita], and there was, like, a moment where we were flirting with that idea,” he described.

“I mean, look, I think that in terms of casting a gay guy on the show,” Andy reasoned, “this is a show about women and celebrating women, so, I think we leave it there.”

That makes sense. There have been shows that are unofficially what if Housewives but gay men, with varying levels of success. But Housewives follows women … even if “celebrating women” might be a bit of a stretch.