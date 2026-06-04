Kim Zolciak Says Kroy Biermann Is Banging His New Girlfriends So Loudly Their Kids Can …

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The bitter divorce battle between Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann has taken yet another nasty turn.

As if the former couple’s years-long legal war wasn’t messy enough already, Kim has now made a deeply troubling allegation against her estranged husband in newly filed court documents.

According to TMZ, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star claims that Kroy has engaged in sexual activity while their children were nearby, and the kids have complained that they can hear everything.

NFL Player Kroy Biermann (L) and TV Personality Kim Zolciak attend as Kim Zolciak hosts the Kentucky Derby hat contest at Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway on May 6, 2017 in Yonkers, New York. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway)

In her latest filing, Kim alleges that her kids “have reported on multiple occasions not seeing [Kroy] for hours on end, but hearing him engage in sexual acts with his girlfriend of the moment.”

The accusation arrives amid a seemingly endless stream of legal filings, custody battles, and public mudslinging between the exes, whose marriage officially unraveled in 2023 after more than a decade together.

Kim and Kroy share four minor children and have spent much of the past three years fighting over custody, finances, and parenting responsibilities.

In recent months, Kim lost primary custody of their kids, as Kroy has argued that she has been unavailable to properly care for the children.

Kim has repeatedly denied those allegations and accused her ex of attempting to damage her reputation.

Now, Kim is firing back with allegations of her own.

The reality star reportedly included the new claims in court filings connected to the couple’s ongoing custody battle.

The accusation is one of the most serious either party has made during the divorce proceedings and underscores just how far relations have deteriorated between the former spouses.

The latest development comes after months of escalating conflict.

Kroy previously accused Kim of neglecting her parental responsibilities and requested sole custody of their children.

He alleged that she had been largely absent from their lives for extended periods and claimed she failed to comply with certain requirements related to the family’s custody arrangement. Kim strongly denied those accusations and insisted she remained committed to supporting and caring for her children.

At this point, there appears to be no end in sight for one of reality television’s ugliest divorces.

What began as a highly publicized romance that played out on Bravo has evolved into a seemingly endless series of courtroom confrontations, with each new filing bringing another headline-grabbing accusation.

And if recent developments are any indication, the legal war between Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann is far from over.