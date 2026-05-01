Kim Zolciak Loses Primary Custody of Her Children Amid Neglect Allegations

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Kim Zolciak is at the center of a custody battle — and once again, the court seems to be siding with her ex.

According to a report from Page Six, a judge has awarded primary custody of the former couple’s children to Kroy Biermann.

And yes, this would be the second time Kim Zolciak has lost primary custody amid the pair’s ongoing and highly contentious divorce.

NFL Player Kroy Biermann and TV Personality Kim Zolciak attend as Kim Zolciak hosts the Kentucky Derby hat contest at Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway on May 6, 2017 in Yonkers, New York. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway)

The decision comes after Biermann accused Zolciak of neglect, an allegation that was central to the court’s ruling.

Biermann claimed Zolciak’s behavior raised serious concerns about the children’s well-being, prompting legal action to change the custody arrangement.

In court filings obtained by Page Six, Biermann alleged that Zolciak had been “absent from the home for extended periods of time” and that her actions had negatively impacted their children.

He also claimed the situation had reached a point where intervention was necessary, stating that the kids were being placed in an “unsafe environment.”

Zolciak, for her part, has pushed back against these claims.

“The judge’s decision is temporary until our return court date on May 21st, when we will have the opportunity for a full hearing,” the Bravo star told TMZ.

“While I want this process to be over for my children more than anything, I am looking forward to our court date on May 21st, when we will finally be provided with an opportunity to present the truth,” she continued.

This latest development is just the newest chapter in what has become an increasingly volatile split between the former couple, whose divorce proceedings have included multiple legal filings, police visits, and public accusations.

This is not the first time custody has shifted in Biermann’s favor. And it’s not the first time that Zolciak has been accused of some very bad parenting.

For now, the court’s ruling places primary custody with Biermann as the case continues to unfold, with both sides still very much at odds over what is best for their children.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.