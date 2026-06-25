Karen Derrico Arrested, Charged with Threatening Ex-Husband Deon Derrico & Children

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Doubling Down With The Derricos was a TLC reality series, starring a couple who shared fourteen children.

When the titular Derricos divorced, the series ended.

Now, Karen Derrico has been arrested on charges that she threaten ex-husband Deon with violence and murder.

Allegedly, she even threatened to kill any of the children who sided with him.

Law enforcement in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in 2025. (Photo Credit: Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

From ‘Doubling Down With The Derricos’ to an arrest report

Former Doubling Down With The Derricos star Karen has been arrested, Oxygen reports.

She stands accused of threatening to kill her ex-husband, Deon Derrico.

Additionally, Karen allegedly threatened to do the same to any of the children who might side with him. Yikes.

The exes finalized their divorce in June 2024, just under 20 years since they married. They share legal and physical custody of their minor children (having welcomed 14 total).

At first, they continued to live together out of convenience. However, it’s reported that Karen moved out earlier this year — with things getting worse every since.

Karen is charged with violating a temporary order for protection against domestic violence on June 17.

Allegedly, she did this by “sending emails unrelated to parenting matters” to Deon. This violates an order from family court, one that dates back to April.

Karen is accused of “willfully, unlawfully, and knowingly” threatening to cause bodily injury to Deon.

This email reportedly caused him to possess “reasonable fear that the threat will be carried out.”

She also allegedly attempted to interfere with him attending court, by way of further violent threats.

‘I’ll kill any of my kids if they take your side’

“I want you dead,” the alleged email read, according to the criminal complaint. ”I could kill you and it won’t even bother me to go to jail and I’ll kill any of my kids if they take your side.”

On May 2, she allegedly wrote “telling him to watch out, that she is getting a gun and/or will have someone kill him before he can go to court.”

Allegedly, Karen wrote in an email that “killing him would be easy.”

Another sentence allegedly threatened that she “will see to it that he dies a slow death.”

Those are some serious threats. But did Karen actually write them?

It is important for us to emphasize that Karen has pleaded not guilty.

She says that she would never threaten to harm her children.

Her attorney, Jess Marchese, told TMZ that they believe that Deon wrote the emails to himself in order to frame her.

The defense says that they were working with tech experts to prove it.

Karen is out on $2,000 bond and wearing an ankle monitor. We hope that investigators can get to the bottom of this matter.