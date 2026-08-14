Jessica Bang Cause of Death: Golf Prodigy Passes Away at 18

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We have tragic news to report from the world of sports.

Jessica Bang, an 18-year-old Australian golfer who was preparing to compete in a tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, has died after suffering a brain hemorrhage.

Bang suddenly collapsed on August 1 while preparing for the tournament.

She was rushed to Synphaet Ramintra Hospital, where she underwent emergency brain surgery and was placed on life support in intensive care.

According to a GoFundMe page posted by Bang’s cousins, Summer and Amelia, she died at the hospital on Thursday, August 13, at 7:20 a.m. local time.

The news was confirmed in a statement shared through the fundraiser.

“We are truly heartbroken by this news,” Bang’s cousins wrote. “However, we would like to continue to remember Jessica and celebrate her achievements, passion, and dedication to golf.”

They went on to remember the teenager for her personality as much as her accomplishments.

“Her sense of humour, together with her cheerful and vibrant personality, will always be remembered and treasured by our family,” they wrote.

A general view at Oakley’s “Learn To Ride” Golf at Silverleaf on February 23, 2010 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Oakley)

Bang had already accomplished a great deal in her young career.

The aspiring professional had recently qualified for the Women’s Professional Golfers’ Association (WPGA) and Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA), putting her on the verge of beginning her rookie season.

In February, Bang won the Ford Women’s NSW Open Regional Qualifying Event at Moss Vale near Sydney.

It was only her fifth professional start.

The WPGA Tour of Australasia described Bang as having enjoyed an “outstanding amateur career.” She had earned her place on the WPGA Tour after competing in qualifying school at the end of 2025.

Now, a promising career has been cut tragically short.

Bang’s family is asking others to remember her not simply for the devastating circumstances surrounding her death, but for the passion and determination she brought to the sport she loved.

At just 18 years old, Jessica Bang had already made her mark on the golf world.

She was only getting started.