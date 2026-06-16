Tycen Proper: Teen Arrested For Planned Drone Attack at White House UFC Event Was …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As you’ve likely heard by now, the White House hosted a night of UFC bouts on Sunday as part of its celebration for Donald Trump’s 80th birthday.

But the event nearly ended in tragedy thanks to a terror plot involving explosive drones.

According to multiple outlets, a 19-year-old Ohio native named Tycen Proper was among several suspects arrested in connection with an alleged plan to attack UFC Freedom 250.

Ohio teen Tycen Proper has been arrested for allegedly plotting an attack on the White House. (ranklin County Sheriff’s Office)

Federal officials claim the group intended to use drones and sniper teams to target attendees, politicians, and other prominent figures.

The FBI says the alleged scheme was disrupted before it could be carried out.

In a twist that may have prevented a tragedy, investigators say Proper’s own mother alerted authorities after becoming concerned about her son’s behavior.

According to an FBI affidavit, Proper’s parents reported that he had recently spent thousands of dollars on tactical equipment, firearms accessories, ammunition, and other gear.

His mother also expressed concerns that he had become involved with an extremist anti-government group.

Those concerns prompted an investigation that ultimately led federal agents to uncover what they describe as a multi-state conspiracy involving numerous individuals communicating through TikTok and encrypted messaging apps.

According to court documents, members of the group allegedly discussed attacking the White House UFC event using drones carrying explosive devices.

Federal investigators claim the drones would have been used to create panic and force attendees to flee in a specific direction.

At that point, additional members of the group allegedly planned to open fire on escaping crowds and designated “high-value targets.”

Authorities say potential targets included prominent politicians, wealthy attendees, and other public figures expected to be present at the event.

The UFC event itself drew thousands of attendees and featured President Donald Trump, making security concerns especially significant.

Proper, a resident of Knox County, Ohio, was arrested on June 10 after investigators obtained information from his family and reviewed communications connected to the alleged plot.

According to the FBI, Proper told investigators he became involved with a group that initially communicated through TikTok before moving discussions to the encrypted messaging platform Signal.

Federal agents allege that the group shared extremist anti-government beliefs and discussed violent action.

Court filings indicate Proper faces conspiracy-related charges along with several additional counts tied to the alleged plot. He remains in federal custody while the case moves forward.

While five suspects have already been charged, authorities believe the network may have been significantly larger.

Federal officials have indicated that as many as 23 individuals may have been connected to the planning effort, and investigators continue to examine communications and evidence recovered during the operation.

For now, officials are crediting a combination of family intervention and rapid law enforcement action with stopping what they describe as a potentially devastating attack before it could be carried out.