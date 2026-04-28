Kendra Duggar Is Allowed to See Her Kids Again Following Not Guilty Plea

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Kendra Duggar received some rare good news this week.

The embattled reality star is once again allowed to see her four children after a judge lifted a no-contact order that was put in place last month.

But that doesn’t mean that Kendra’s legal nightmare is over. Far from it, in fact.

Following her arrest, Kendra Caldwell Duggar posed for a mugshot. (Photo Credit: Washington County Detention Center)

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Kendra has pled not guilty to four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, as well as four counts of second-degree false imprisonment.

Her lawyer, Travis Story, succeeded in having the protective order lifted by arguing that the kids want contact with Kendra restored, that she’s complied with all conditions of the order, and that “continued restrictions were preventing important third-party evaluations tied to the case.”

That last part seems to indicate that Kendra and her kids will undergo some supervised visitation.

The initial protective order was quite strict, holding that Kendra would “have no contact by telephone (including text), in person, by computer (including email), or through other people in any manner.”

As you may recall, after Joseph Duggar was arrested on child molestation charges, police searched his home and decided to arrest Kendra on unrelated charges.

“After his charge, they automatically do a home study if minors live there. They came to her house,” Us Weekly reported.

“Apparently, they had two rooms where the lock of the doorknob was on the outside instead of inside. They arrested her and took her kids for that, saying it’s evidence that she wrongly detains her kids.”

We should note that the cause of Kendra’s arrest has not been confirmed by police or court records.

It’s unclear at this time if Joseph is permitted to see the kids.

Joseph Duggar has been arrested for the alleged molestation of a 9-year-old girl. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

The terms of his bond for Lewd and Lascivious Conduct and Molestation charges indicate that he is not to have unsupervised contact with any minors under the age of 18.

So it’s possible that Joseph is permitted to see his kids, but only in the presence of a court-sanctioned official.

Joseph pled not guilty to the molestation charges during an arraignment in Panama City Beach, Florida last week.

Like Kendra, he is also being charged with child endangerment and false imprisonment.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.